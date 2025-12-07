Fabb Transfers Expands Fleet to Meet Rising Demand for Minibus Services in London

London, UK – Fabb Transfers has announced a major expansion of its vehicle fleet to meet the fast-growing demand for minibus services in London. The company continues to see strong interest from families, groups, schools, tourists, and corporate clients who want safe, reliable, and comfortable travel across the city and nearby regions.

With more people choosing group transport for airport transfers, events, day trips, parties, and business travel, Fabb Transfers is increasing its capacity to serve customers quickly and more efficiently. The new fleet expansion includes modern minibuses with upgraded safety features, spacious seating, climate control, and large storage areas for luggage.

Meeting the Needs of London’s Growing Group Travel Market

London has seen a rise in group travel as people look for budget-friendly and stress-free ways to move around the city. Minibuses have become a popular choice because they allow groups to travel together, avoid crowded public transport, and enjoy a direct route to their destination.

Fabb Transfers says its expanded fleet will help meet this rising demand and reduce waiting times for customers. The company’s focus on high-quality vehicles and trained drivers aims to give passengers a smoother and more reliable experience.

Improved Safety and Comfort for Every Journey

Each new minibus in the fleet comes with strong safety standards. Vehicles are inspected regularly, cleaned after each trip, and maintained by experienced engineers. The company’s drivers follow strict safety checks, plan the best routes, and offer friendly customer support throughout the journey.

Passengers can expect more legroom, better seating, and extra space for bags, making the service ideal for airport runs, weddings, corporate events, school outings, and long-distance trips.

A Commitment to Better Travel in London

A spokesperson for Fabb Transfers said the company is proud to support London’s growing need for safe and reliable group travel. “We are committed to improving travel for every customer. By expanding our fleet, we can offer more choice, faster bookings, and better service for everyone who needs dependable minibus services in London.”

For more information or bookings, visit: www.fabbtransfers.co.uk

About Fabb Transfers

Fabb Transfers is a trusted transport provider offering minibus hire with drivers for all types of group travel. The company serves London, Surrey, Essex, Middlesex, and surrounding areas. Services include airport transfers, day and night outs, corporate events, parties, tours, long trips, and short trips.

Contact Information

CALL: 020 3576 2797

MAIL: contact@fabbtransfers.com