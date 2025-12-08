Microwave Devices Market Size Forecast by Band Frequency, Application & Region

The global microwave devices market was valued at USD 7.49 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing adoption of SiC (silicon carbide) and GaN (gallium nitride) devices in next-generation amplifier technologies is expected to drive market growth.

Microwave devices are valued for their high efficiency, heat tolerance, and ability to operate in harsh environments. Technologically advanced devices with enhanced accuracy are widely used in telecommunication applications, benefiting from their high bandwidth that enables rapid data transmission. They are also capable of generating, amplifying, detecting, and measuring microwaves, making them essential components in both commercial and defense systems.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a key market contributor due to rapid expansion in the communications sector. The deployment of telecom network bands, such as 4G, has spurred the use of microwave-emitting hardware in network towers, driving regional market growth. In Europe, countries such as the UK and Germany are contributing to market expansion due to the presence of leading vendors, including e2v, Thales Group, and TMD Technologies Ltd.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market with a 40.1% revenue share in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

By band frequency, the C-band segment held the largest revenue share of 31.1% in 2022.

By application, military & defense led the market with a 38.9% revenue share in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 7.49 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 11.86 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 5.9%

Largest Regional Market (2022): North America

Fastest-Growing Regional Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the microwave devices market focus on new product development to enable low-cost, high-quality manufacturing. Companies also pursue mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to expand their product portfolios across industries.

March 2023: Communications & Power Industries (CPI) was awarded a contract worth approximately USD 20 million by ARSAT to provide tracking and command, gateway systems, and Ka-band telemetry support for the ARSAT-SG1 satellite. The contract included the supply of six 6.3-meter gateway earth station antennas and two 13.2-meter TT&C antennas at multiple sites in Argentina.

Prominent Companies

CPI International Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Microwave Technology, Inc.

RFMD

Richardson Electronics, Ltd

Thales Group

Toshiba Corporation

Conclusion

The global microwave devices market is set for steady growth through 2030, driven by rising demand in telecommunications, military, and defense sectors, as well as increasing adoption of SiC and GaN technologies in advanced amplifier systems. Strong regional growth in Asia Pacific, coupled with established markets in North America and Europe, is supporting widespread deployment of microwave devices across commercial and industrial applications. Ongoing innovations, strategic contracts, and product developments by leading players are enhancing performance, efficiency, and reliability, positioning the market for continued expansion and significant opportunities for manufacturers and technology providers worldwide.