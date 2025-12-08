Dental Impression System Market Outlook by Global Region, Application & Product Demand

The global dental impression system market was valued at USD 1.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.31 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2033. The market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for precise, digital, and CAD/CAM-based solutions, increasing prevalence of dental disorders, and continuous advancements in dental impression materials.

Technological innovations and the growth of dental tourism are enhancing procedural accuracy and patient comfort, further propelling market expansion. The adoption of digital impression systems is improving workflow efficiency and reducing turnaround times. The growing prevalence of dental conditions—including tooth decay, periodontal disease, dental caries, tooth loss, and plaque accumulation—is a major driver. According to the World Health Organization (March 2025), over 1 billion people globally suffer from severe periodontal disease, with oral diseases affecting nearly 3.7 billion individuals. Furthermore, approximately 7% of adults aged 20+ and 23% of those aged 60+ experience complete tooth loss, increasing the need for dentures and implants that require accurate dental impressions. A report by Humble Memorial Dental (February 2025) highlights that cavities affect over 90% of adults, while gum disease impacts nearly half of adults aged 30 and above, underscoring the demand for advanced impression materials, scanners, and trays in restorative and prosthetic procedures.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe led the market with a 39.81% revenue share in 2024.

In North America, the U.S. accounted for 84.46% of regional revenue in 2024.

By product, impression materials held the largest revenue share at 50.18% in 2024.

By application, restorative & prosthodontics dentistry dominated with 49.86% revenue share in 2024.

By end use, dental clinics led the market in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Dental Impression System Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.86 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 4.31 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 9.9%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Europe

Fastest-Growing Regional Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The dental impression system market is moderately fragmented, with both leading multinational companies and regional players competing aggressively. Market participants are adopting strategic initiatives such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence. These competitive strategies are expected to drive innovation and growth across the market during the forecast period.

Prominent Companies

Dentsply Sirona

Solventum

Henry Schein, Inc.

GC Corporation

Kulzer GmbH (Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.)

Kerr Corporation (Envista)

3Shape A/S

Ivoclar Vivadent

Planmeca Oy

COLTENE Group

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.