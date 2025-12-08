Precipitated Silica Market 2030: Supply Chain Dynamics and Insights

The global precipitated silica market was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.72 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by rising demand from the rubber, agrochemicals, and oral care industries.

Since tires represent the largest application area for precipitated silica, overall market dynamics remain closely tied to the global automotive sector. Increasing disposable incomes in the Asia Pacific region have led to a substantial rise in automobile production, reinforcing the region’s position as the world’s largest automotive manufacturing hub and a key market for precipitated silica.

The demand for precipitated silica in fuel-efficient tires is expected to grow further, supported by global efforts to reduce automotive fuel consumption and the accelerating shift toward vehicle electrification. Governments are implementing regulations to promote the adoption of fuel-efficient tires. For example, in May 2022, the Indian government announced plans to introduce a new star-rating system for tires, evaluating them based on fuel economy, safety, and skid resistance.

The rapid expansion of electric vehicle (EV) production presents another attractive opportunity for the precipitated silica industry. Global EV sales reached 2 million units in the first quarter of 2022, boosting demand for advanced tire technologies. Companies are also expanding their EV manufacturing capacities. For instance, Honda Motor Investment Co. Ltd. announced the establishment of a new EV plant in Hubei Province, China, set to begin operations in 2024 with an annual capacity of 120,000 units. Similarly, Volkswagen revealed plans in November 2021 to build a state-of-the-art EV factory in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Tire manufacturers are increasingly investing in the development of next-generation, sustainable, and fuel-efficient tires. In 2020, Goodyear pledged to develop a tire made entirely from sustainable materials, including sustainable carbon black designed to reduce emissions while enhancing tire performance.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Market Size & Forecast

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading industry players are expanding production capacity, establishing new plants, and forming partnerships with tire manufacturers as demand accelerates. For example, in September 2022, Evonik Industries partnered with Phichit Bio Power Co., Ltd. and Pörner Group to support sustainable tire production using precipitated silica, aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Prominent companies include:

Anten Chemical Co. Ltd.

Huber Engineered Materials

Evonik Industries

PPG Industries Incorporated

IQE Group

Solvay SA

PQ Corporation

MLA Group

Tosoh Silica Corporation

W.R. Grace & Co.

Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd.

Conclusion

The precipitated silica market is positioned for steady growth, supported by its essential role in rubber manufacturing—particularly in fuel-efficient and EV-compatible tires. Expanding automotive production in the Asia Pacific region, combined with strict global regulations on fuel-efficient tire standards and the rapid growth of the EV sector, will continue to drive demand. Additionally, advancements in sustainable tire materials and strategic industry collaborations further strengthen market prospects through 2030.