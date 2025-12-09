HoduSoft Enhances Contact Center Software with Advanced Multi-Tenant Capabilities for Global BPOs

AHMEDABAD, India, 2025-12-9 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a leading provider of unified communication solutions, has announced a major product enhancement to its flagship HoduCC contact center software. It has introduced advanced multi-tenant capabilities designed specifically to support large-scale global BPOs and enterprise communication providers.

The new architecture upgrade enables BPOs, managed service providers (MSPs), and telecom operators to onboard multiple clients, manage distributed operations, and deliver personalized communication experiences through a single, secure platform.

Key highlights of the advanced HoduCC multi-tenant contact center software:

Centralized admin control: Manage unlimited tenants from a single dashboard with full role-based access control, audit logs, and real-time monitoring.

White labeling and branding support: Each tenant can deploy custom UI, domain, configurations, and workflow.

AI-driven smart routing and automation: Includes predictive dialer, auto-dialer, sentiment analysis, voicemail drop, and AI-powered virtual agents to reduce handle time and improve customer experience (CX).

Elastic scaling: Supports thousands of concurrent calls with distributed failover, geo-redundancy, and hybrid deployment models (on-premises, cloud, or carrier-grade private cloud).

Supports thousands of concurrent calls with distributed failover, geo-redundancy, and hybrid deployment models (on-premises, cloud, or carrier-grade private cloud). Comprehensive omnichannel support: Voice, WhatsApp, SMS, email, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), chat, and CRM integrations.

The rollout of multi-tenant capabilities in HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact center software is a major milestone for the company. Acknowledging it, Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer, said, “BPOs operate in a high-volume, multi-client ecosystem and need the agility to scale rapidly.”

He added, “Our enhanced multi-tenant capability empowers them to deliver customized, fully branded, and secure contact center experience to each client, while maximizing operational efficiency and reducing cost per seat.”

Bharat Lalcheta, co-founder and chief technology officer, said, “Scalability, security, and customization have become non-negotiable for today’s BPO ecosystem. With this enhanced multi-tenant architecture, we’re giving BPOs and service providers the flexibility to manage multiple clients effortlessly while ensuring data isolation, compliance, and high availability.”

He further stated, “This is not just a feature upgrade. It’s a strategic evolution designed to help global businesses operate smarter, scale faster, and deliver superior customer experiences with confidence. Our goal is to help BPOs deliver faster go-live, multi-client governance, and measurable improvements in productivity and service performance.” For more information about HoduPBX’s Multi-Tenant Architecture, visit: https://hodusoft.com/ bpo-contact- center-software/