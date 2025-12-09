Remington College – Nashville Campus announces new Baking & Pastry Diploma Program

NASHVILLE, TN, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — Students seeking a blend of creativity and culinary craftsmanship now have an exciting new option at Remington College’s Nashville Campus.

The Nashville campus is proud to announce its new Baking & Pastry Diploma Program, launching this January.

The Baking and Pastry Diploma Program is designed for students who want hands-on training in creating breads, pastries, cakes, and desserts. The curriculum reflects real-world industry needs, emphasizing both traditional techniques and modern trends. Students learn through a blend of classroom instruction and lab-based practice, gaining the knowledge and skills needed for today’s baking field. 1

The program is ideal for students looking to pursue entry-level baking and pastry roles in commercial kitchens, bakeries, restaurants, hotels, catering businesses and even cruise ships. 1

Upon successful completion of all program requirements, graduates will be awarded a Diploma in Baking and Pastry.2

For more information about Remington College Nashville Campus, visit https://www.remingtoncollege.edu/locations/nashville/.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 10 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.

1 Employment not guaranteed for students or graduates.

2 Program completion time may vary based on individual performance/circumstances.

