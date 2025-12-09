Giacomo Mareschi Danieli’s career within Danieli Group

MILAN, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — As Chief Executive Officer of Danieli Group, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli has positioned the company as a global leader in sustainable industrial innovation. His approach combines technical expertise, strategic vision, and a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, qualities that have redefined how the metallurgical industry approaches metal processing in the 21st century.

Giacomo Mareschi Danieli: from engineering roots to global leadership

After graduating in Electrical Engineering from the Politecnico di Milano in 2005, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli began his career at Acciaierie Bertoli Safau (ABS), the steel division of Danieli Group. Here he gained valuable practical experience in steel production, learning the complexities of metalworking from scratch. His technical expertise quickly expanded to include international project management. Taking on challenging assignments abroad, he coordinated large-scale industrial projects in Abu Dhabi and Ukraine, including the Interpipe project, where he served as project coordinator and site manager. These experiences honed his leadership, organisational and strategic planning skills, preparing him to take on greater responsibilities within the Group. Giacomo Mareschi Danieli’s career continued at Danieli Far East Ltd. in Thailand, where he held the position of Macro-Planning Manager. In just three years, his operational vision and forward-thinking management led him to the role of Chief Executive Officer, a decisive turning point in a career characterised by ambition and innovation. Founded in 1914, Danieli Group has long been synonymous with excellence in the metallurgical sector. Established by Mario and Timo Danieli after the acquisition of Acciaierie Angelini in Brescia, the company was among the first to use electric arc furnace technology for steel production. In over a century, the company has evolved into a global giant in the production of industrial machinery, with a reputation that combines innovation and reliability.

Giacomo Mareschi Danieli’s vision for Danieli Group

After joining the Group’s Board of Directors in 2009, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli returned to Italy to head up the Plant Engineering Department, overseeing complex multi-line projects and managing key divisions such as Danieli Centro Cranes, Danieli Hydraulics, Danieli Environment System and Danieli Center Metallics. These roles provided him with a comprehensive understanding of advanced technologies and sustainable engineering, insights that would later shape his leadership philosophy. Since becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2017, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli has strengthened the Group’s commitment to research and development (R&D), investing in next-generation technologies designed to improve automation, energy efficiency and environmental performance. Under his leadership, Danieli Group has consolidated its reputation in the field of state-of-the-art automation and process control systems covering the entire metal production chain, from raw materials to finished products. The CEO’s leadership reflects a clear and consistent vision: balancing industrial progress with environmental protection. By integrating sustainability into the company’s strategic framework, he ensures that Danieli Group not only remains a market leader, but also plays a key role in driving the global transition towards more environmentally friendly and responsible industrial practices. Today, the Group is at the forefront of metallurgical innovation: its success is a testament to the forward-thinking leadership of Giacomo Mareschi Danieli, who continues to guide the company towards a more efficient, sustainable and technologically advanced future.