Predictive Maintenance Market 2030: From Reactive to Proactive Systems

The global predictive maintenance market was valued at USD 7.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 60.13 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 29.5% from 2023 to 2030. AI-enabled predictive maintenance solutions leverage IoT sensors and advanced analytics to minimize equipment failures, reduce downtime, lower operational costs, and improve asset longevity across multiple industries.

IoT-based sensors integrated into machinery collect operational and environmental data to identify potential component failures before they occur. AI algorithms further analyze this data to detect patterns associated with equipment malfunction. The key advantages of AI in predictive maintenance include preventing production losses caused by faulty systems, eliminating the need for manual inspections, and enhancing workplace safety by gathering machine data from difficult-to-access areas.

Digital twin technology—virtual replicas of physical systems—plays an increasingly important role by generating simulated outputs that help organizations understand how different inputs impact equipment performance. Digital twins are used for real-time product visualization, troubleshooting remote assets, integrating multiple systems, improving traceability, and managing operational complexities. For effective use in predictive maintenance, digital twins require clearly defined predictive objectives, sufficient recorded data, detailed operational histories, and strong domain expertise.

However, market expansion is restrained by the incompatibility of older industrial machines with modern smart sensors. Many legacy assets need modification for integration, which can result in additional expenses, discouraging businesses from widely adopting predictive maintenance technologies.

Predictive Maintenance as a Service (PdMaaS) provides a cost-effective alternative by offering scalable, on-demand access to predictive maintenance capabilities. Startups offering PdMaaS help organizations minimize infrastructure investment while maximizing asset utilization. These services improve asset lifespan, uptime, and reliability by detecting early warning signs of equipment failure.

Order a free sample PDF of the Predictive Maintenance Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2022 with a 34.81% share.

By component, the solution segment accounted for 80.6% of total revenue in 2022.

By service, the integration and deployment segment captured 42.6% of the market in 2022.

By deployment, on-premise solutions held the largest share at 75.8% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 7.85 Billion

USD 7.85 Billion 2030 Market Size Projection: USD 60.13 Billion

USD 60.13 Billion CAGR (2023–2030): 29.5%

29.5% Largest Market (2022): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the predictive maintenance market include Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens. Companies are actively pursuing mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to enhance their technological capabilities and expand customer reach.

In May 2023, Cisco Systems, Inc. partnered with NTT to deliver solutions integrating predictive maintenance, supply chain management, and asset tracking to support real-time data insights and improved security. Similarly, in June 2023, Accenture plc acquired Nextira, an AWS premier partner specializing in predictive analytics, AI/ML-driven cloud solutions, and high-performance computing environments.

Prominent companies in the global predictive maintenance market include:

Accenture plc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

PTC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens

Software AG

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The predictive maintenance market is poised for strong growth through 2030, supported by rapid advancements in AI, IoT, and digital twin technologies. As organizations increasingly focus on reducing equipment downtime, improving operational efficiency, and cutting maintenance costs, predictive maintenance solutions continue to gain momentum. While integration challenges associated with legacy equipment remain a barrier, the rise of PdMaaS is enabling wider adoption. With strong traction in North America and accelerating growth across Asia Pacific, the market is expected to maintain its robust expansion trajectory over the forecast period.