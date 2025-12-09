Supply Chain Security Market 2030: Navigating Risks with Technology

The global supply chain security market was valued at USD 2,350.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4,902.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2030. The rise in cyberattacks targeting supply chain operations is a major factor accelerating demand for supply chain security solutions. These solutions help organizations manage risks related to external vendors, logistics, transportation, and suppliers. Growing requirements for transparency and sustainability across supply chain networks are further supporting market expansion. However, the high implementation costs associated with security systems may restrain adoption, particularly among Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs). Supply chain cyberattacks typically stem from vulnerabilities in software systems, such as malware infiltration, piracy, unauthorized system access, and malicious backdoor insertion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 32.9% of the global market in 2023, driven by rising cyber threats and the increasing need to safeguard data in organizations ranging from SMEs to large enterprises. High-profile incidents like the SolarWinds attack have reinforced the urgency for robust security frameworks. The U.S. is projected to maintain the largest share due to strong adoption of security solutions and the presence of key industry players such as NXP Semiconductors N.V., Oracle Corp., and IBM, all of which provide advanced solutions to enhance supply chain security and protect organizational data.

By component, the hardware segment held 53.3% of the market in 2023. With supply chains becoming more complex due to international trade and multi-country involvement, the risk of cyberattacks has intensified. Hardware-based security solutions address these challenges by enabling real-time monitoring, improved visibility, and enhanced traceability throughout the supply chain.

By security type, data locality & protection dominated with a 43.2% share in 2023, a trend expected to continue. As data collected through supply chain operations grows in volume and complexity—especially in sectors like healthcare and finance—ensuring compliance with regional data standards and security regulations becomes increasingly critical.

By enterprise size, large enterprises represented 53.1% of the market in 2023. The scale and complexity of their supply chain activities—spanning many partners, vendors, suppliers, and logistics networks—elevate their exposure to cyber threats. This drives increased demand for robust supply chain security measures to mitigate risks and manage vulnerabilities.

By vertical, the manufacturing sector captured 24.2% of the market in 2023. The sector's reliance on intricate supply chains and the need to protect product development processes have intensified the adoption of security solutions. Supply chain security assists manufacturers in safeguarding both hardware and software components by promoting secure development practices among suppliers.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 2,350.1 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4,902.8 Million

CAGR (2024-2030): 11.1%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Industry participants continue to expand through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Product enhancements remain a core focus to strengthen competitive positioning. In February 2022, Oracle Corporation upgraded its Oracle Fusion SCM suite with new logistics capabilities aimed at helping organizations minimize risk, reduce disruptions, lower costs, and improve the overall customer experience.

Key Players

Altana

Dickson, Inc.

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Emerson Electric Co.

International Business Machines Corporation

Hanwell Solutions

Monnit Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Oracle Corporation

ORBCOMM

Rotronic Instrument Corp.

SafeTraces

Sensitech Inc.

Tagbox Solutions

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Conclusion

The supply chain security market is poised for strong growth as organizations worldwide face increasing cyber threats across their supply chain ecosystems. With global supply chains becoming more interconnected and digitally dependent, the need for robust security solutions has never been more critical. While high implementation costs may impede adoption among smaller enterprises, the overall market will continue to expand, driven by escalating cyber risks, regulatory requirements, and the growing complexity of supply chain operations. By 2030, the market is expected to nearly double, reaching USD 4,902.8 million, underscoring the essential role of advanced security technologies in safeguarding global supply networks.