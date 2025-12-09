Surface Disinfectant Market 2030: Impact of COVID-19 on Demand

The global surface disinfectant market was valued at USD 5.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.49 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is supported by shifting lifestyles in developing countries and rising awareness among livestock farmers regarding animal diseases and the importance of disinfection practices in livestock environments. Post-pandemic, consumers and industries have shown heightened awareness of hygiene, contributing to strong demand for cleaning agents, sanitizers, and surface disinfectants to combat germs and viruses.

Surface disinfectants rely heavily on raw materials derived from the petroleum industry, with manufacturers in North America, Europe, and China primarily sourcing these inputs. Recently, there has been a growing shift toward biodegradable disinfectants due to concerns over chemical toxicity. Bio-based raw materials are not only more affordable but also more readily available, driving their adoption and positioning them to surpass traditional petroleum-based disinfectants in the near future.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, the market experienced modest price increases as demand surged. Rising chronic disease prevalence, increasing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), strict disinfection regulations, and government initiatives have further contributed to growing product usage across regions, particularly in North America and Europe. While surface disinfectants are highly effective when used properly, misuse and lack of awareness of potential health risks remain challenges that can hinder market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global surface disinfectant market in 2023, holding over 33.0% revenue share. Regulatory approvals from agencies such as Health Canada and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with rising healthcare spending, heightened hygiene awareness, and strong R&D activity, continue to support regional market growth.

By composition, chemical-based products dominated with more than 90.0% market share in 2023. This dominance is driven by increasing use of hydrogen peroxide in food packaging and healthcare settings, as well as widespread application of quaternary ammonium compounds and alcohol-based disinfectants.

By form, liquid disinfectants accounted for over 62.0% of global revenue in 2023. Their popularity stems from their versatility in both industrial and household contexts, including applications on ceramic tiles, glass, plastics, windows, vinyl, and kitchen surfaces.

By application, the in-house segment represented over 68.0% of the market in 2023, largely due to increased demand for routine household cleaning and disinfection—an effect amplified by the pandemic.

By end-use, the Hotel/Restaurants/Cafes (HoReCa) segment held more than 20.0% share in 2023, driven by the necessity to maintain sanitation across guest rooms, lobbies, pools, and shared spaces.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 5.85 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.49 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 7.2%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent players in the market include Procter & Gamble, Clorox Company, 3M, and Ecolab Inc.

Procter & Gamble manufactures a wide range of consumer goods and provides cleaning and disinfection solutions for sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and education. Its well-known brands include Spic and Span, Swiffer, Febreze, Bounty, P&G Proline, Comet, and Safeguard. The company focuses heavily on innovation, enhanced formulations, and R&D targeting emerging pathogens.

3M offers comprehensive cleaning and disinfection solutions and benefits from strong manufacturing capabilities, operating 80 plants in the U.S. and 125 facilities globally, reaching customers in nearly 200 countries. Its strengths include technology expertise, large-scale production, global expansion, and robust brand recognition.

Emerging players such as BODE Chemie GmbH and Star Brands Ltd are gaining traction. Star Brands Ltd produces household cleaners—including detergents, stain removers, and dish soaps—marketed under brands like The Pink Stuff and Star Drops, employing over 110 staff. BODE Chemie GmbH manufactures disinfection, hygiene, and skin protection products across five categories: hands, skin, instruments, surfaces, and equipment. With manufacturing based in Hamburg and distribution across more than 50 countries, the company produces over 400 products.



Key Players

PDI, Inc.

GOJO Industries, Inc.

W.M. Barr

Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Carenowmedical

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

PaxChem Ltd.

BODE Chemie GmbH

Star Brands Ltd.

The 3M Company

Ecolab

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Whiteley Corporation

Lonza

SC Johnson Professional

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Kimberley-Clark Corporation (KCWW)

Medline Industries, Inc.

Conclusion

The surface disinfectant market is set for steady growth as global hygiene awareness remains elevated and industries prioritize sanitation across residential, commercial, and industrial settings. Increased focus on health safety, post-pandemic behavioral shifts, and rising concerns over livestock and chronic diseases are driving sustained demand. At the same time, regulatory emphasis on sterilization, coupled with innovation in biodegradable formulations, is reshaping market dynamics. With projected revenues reaching USD 9.49 billion by 2030, the market will continue transitioning toward safer, more eco-friendly solutions while maintaining strong momentum across both developed and emerging regions.