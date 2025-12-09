International Jewellery Tokyo 2026 Introduces New Product Search Page with Over 1.25 Million Items

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) 2026, Japan’s largest and most influential jewellery trade show hosted by RX Japan, is set to welcome buyers and industry professionals to Tokyo Big Sight from 14–16 January, 2026. In anticipation of a landmark event featuring over 620 exhibitors and an exceptional showcase of 1.25 million jewellery pieces, IJT is pleased to announce the launch of its all-new Product Search Page – a powerful online platform designed to streamline pre-show planning and elevate buyer experience to unprecedented heights.

With the sheer scale and diversity of IJT 2026, buyers face the challenge of navigating a vast exhibition and identifying products and partners that meet their business objectives. The Product Search Page directly addresses these needs by providing a central hub where visitors can conveniently browse, compare, and shortlist products before stepping onto the show floor. This user-friendly tool is engineered to enhance efficiency, maximise opportunities for business matching, and help buyers make informed meeting arrangements in advance.

Key Features of the Product Search Page

Category-Based Search: Effortlessly explore collections by category, including diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls, watches, finished jewellery, and more.

Effortlessly explore collections by category, including diamonds, coloured gemstones, pearls, watches, finished jewellery, and more. Keyword Search: Instantly locate specific items or product types with intuitive keyword filtering, saving valuable time.

Instantly locate specific items or product types with intuitive keyword filtering, saving valuable time. Linked Exhibitor Profiles: Access detailed exhibitor profiles, company overviews, contact information, and product catalogues. Attendees can directly contact exhibitors and set up appointments ahead of the show, ensuring productive onsite engagements.

This integrated platform marks a significant advance in IJT’s commitment to equipping visitors and buyers with the tools they need to succeed in today’s fast-paced trading environment.

Featured Exhibitors at IJT 2026

IJT 2026 gathers a broad spectrum of world-class exhibitors, each bringing unique value to the marketplace. Among the highlights this year:

ROYAL DIAMOND CO., LTD. – A highly trusted Japanese supplier, Royal Diamond is esteemed for its exceptional quality diamonds and fine jewellery collections. Their portfolio spans timeless classics to contemporary masterpieces, catering to discerning buyers seeking prestige and reliability.

– A highly trusted Japanese supplier, Royal Diamond is esteemed for its exceptional quality diamonds and fine jewellery collections. Their portfolio spans timeless classics to contemporary masterpieces, catering to discerning buyers seeking prestige and reliability. GOKO SHOKAI Co., Ltd. – Renowned for blending traditional Japanese craftsmanship with top-notch design and advanced manufacturing, Goko Shokai is an innovator in the industry. Their elegant creations exemplify artistry, quality, and a passion for originality.

– Renowned for blending traditional Japanese craftsmanship with top-notch design and advanced manufacturing, Goko Shokai is an innovator in the industry. Their elegant creations exemplify artistry, quality, and a passion for originality. WILLOW Co., Ltd . – As a premier source for rare gemstones and loose stones, Willow offers an extensive selection sought after by designers and jewellery manufacturers worldwide. Their expertise and breadth of materials make them a preferred partner for unique and custom creations.

. – As a premier source for rare gemstones and loose stones, Willow offers an extensive selection sought after by designers and jewellery manufacturers worldwide. Their expertise and breadth of materials make them a preferred partner for unique and custom creations. KAKUDA PEARL Co., Ltd. – A leading specialist in high-grade pearls, offering a diverse selection that includes exquisite Akoya pearls. Their collections are the choice of retailers and brands pursuing excellence in luxury pearl jewellery.

A New Standard for Pre-Show Engagement

With the introduction of the Product Search Page, IJT 2026 sets a new benchmark for convenience and productivity in international trade events. Buyers, retailers, designers, and industry leaders are encouraged to take full advantage of this resource to maximise their time at the show, secure exclusive meetings, and discover emerging trends from Japan and around the globe.

The Product Search Page is accessible via https://www.ijt.jp/tokyo/en-gb/search/2026/product.html. Free visitor registration is ongoing through https://bit.ly/RXJapanIJT2026Registration.