Printed Electronics Market 2030: Display Technologies On A Roll

The global printed electronics market was valued at USD 8.66 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 52.58 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rapidly increasing adoption of printed electronic products across diverse applications.

The strong outlook for printed electronics is attributed to their integration into dynamic sectors such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and consumer electronics. The accelerating deployment of IoT technologies is unlocking new opportunities and expanding the scope of printed electronics across various industries. Moreover, rising demand for advanced OLED displays and printed RFID devices is further promoting adoption due to their benefits, including low production costs, greater efficiency, and reduced power consumption.

Printed electronics has long been a key field of research, with continuous enhancements aimed at improving performance and widening its application potential. Significant investments in R&D by organizations, associations, and manufacturers over recent decades have resulted in notable advancements in the technology. The primary end users of printed electronics include consumer electronics manufacturers producing IoT devices, smartphones, displays, and other communication equipment.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 34.54% in 2021.

By material, the ink materials segment accounted for more than 78.00% of the market in 2021.

By device type, the display devices segment captured over 36.00% of the market in 2021.

By technology, the inkjet printing segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Size: USD 8.66 Billion

USD 8.66 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 52.58 Billion

USD 52.58 Billion CAGR (2022–2030): 22.3%

22.3% Region Lead: Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2021

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Market participants are expanding their presence across regions to meet rising global demand. Leading companies are increasingly targeting emerging markets through strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and innovative product development. Intense competition focuses on R&D advancements, product innovation, and enhancing printing capabilities.

As an example, in April 2021, E Ink Holdings Inc. partnered with DATA MODUL to expand the distribution of its display products across the U.S. and European markets.

Prominent companies operating in the printed electronics market include:

BASF SE

DuPont

Molex, Inc.

PARC, a Xerox company

E-Ink Holdings, Inc.

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Conclusion

The printed electronics market is set for substantial growth, supported by expanding use cases in IoT, consumer electronics, and advanced display technologies. Continuous R&D investments, improvements in printing technologies, and growing demand for cost-efficient, energy-saving electronic components are accelerating market adoption. With Asia Pacific leading and companies expanding their global footprint, printed electronics is expected to play an increasingly critical role in next-generation electronic devices and smart applications.