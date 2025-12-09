Heat Pump Market 2030: Innovations Driving Quieter, Smaller Units

The global heat pump market was valued at USD 86.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 148.0 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2030. Several factors are contributing to this strong growth, with rising emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability being key drivers.

Heat pumps, which use renewable energy sources such as air, water, or ground for heating and cooling, offer significantly higher efficiency compared with traditional systems. This makes them increasingly attractive to residential and commercial users seeking to lower energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions amid growing climate concerns.

Government policies also play a pivotal role. Many countries are offering subsidies, tax rebates, and financial incentives to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, including heat pumps. These initiatives align with global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support transitions toward renewable energy solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America, led by the U.S. and Canada, accounted for a substantial share of the market in 2024.

The U.S. held 88.8% of the regional market share in 2024.

By operation type, the electric segment represented 86.1% of revenue in 2024.

By technology, air-source heat pumps dominated with a market share exceeding 84.7% in 2024.

By application, the residential segment led with over 80.3% of revenue in 2024.

By capacity, heat pumps with 10–20 kW accounted for 21.9% of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 86.5 Billion

USD 86.5 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 148.0 Billion

USD 148.0 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 9.5%

9.5% Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Heat Pump Company Insights

Major companies in the market continue to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their technological capabilities.

Carrier , a global HVAC leader, provides a comprehensive range of heating, cooling, and refrigeration systems, including heat pumps, building automation solutions, and related services. The company is recognized for technological innovation throughout the HVAC industry.

, a global HVAC leader, provides a comprehensive range of heating, cooling, and refrigeration systems, including heat pumps, building automation solutions, and related services. The company is recognized for technological innovation throughout the HVAC industry. Daikin Industries Ltd., with 313 consolidated subsidiaries worldwide, offers extensive product lines including air conditioners, residential and commercial heat pumps, hot water supply systems, and packaged air-conditioning systems for industrial and commercial applications.

Key Heat Pump Companies

The following companies are prominent players shaping the global heat pump market:

Carrier

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Lennox International

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Midea Group

Hitachi, Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Plc.

Rheem Manufacturing Company

HAIER (GENERAL ELECTRIC)

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Danfoss

Fujitsu

LG Electronics, Inc.

Samsung

Conclusion

The global heat pump market is experiencing robust growth driven by rising environmental awareness, stricter energy-efficiency policies, and rapid adoption of renewable heating and cooling technologies. Government incentives, combined with the increasing shift toward low-carbon solutions, continue to elevate demand across residential and commercial sectors. With strong technological innovation from leading manufacturers and a growing preference for sustainable energy systems, the heat pump industry is positioned for sustained expansion through 2030.