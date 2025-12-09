Millimeter Wave Technology Market Dynamics by Frequency Band & Region Analysis

The global millimeter wave technology market was valued at USD 3.75 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 38.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 39.7% from 2024 to 2030. mmWave encompasses the high-frequency band ranging from 30 GHz to 300 GHz.

The rapid emergence of 5G technology is a primary catalyst accelerating the adoption of mmWave solutions. 5G mmWave enables ultra-fast and highly responsive connectivity, supporting the surge in connected devices and the growing dependence on wireless infrastructure. As applications such as smart cities, connected vehicles, industrial automation, and high-speed data services continue to expand, mmWave technology is becoming increasingly essential for delivering the performance required in a hyper-connected environment.

However, challenges such as limited transmission range, the need for direct line-of-sight, and sensitivity to environmental obstructions continue to restrict widespread deployment. These constraints affect signal propagation, reliability, and coverage. In response, leading market players are investing heavily in R&D to develop improved mmWave hardware and network solutions designed to overcome these limitations and enhance system robustness.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the market in 2023 with a 41.8% share.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by rapid advancements in AI, 5G deployment, and industrial automation.

By product, telecommunication equipment accounted for 57.8% of global revenue in 2023.

By component, antennas and transceivers held the largest share at 42.08% in 2023.

By frequency band, the E-band segment dominated with 62.64% of revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 3.75 Billion

2030 Forecast: USD 38.55 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 39.7%

Largest Market (2023): North America

Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the mmWave technology space include NEC Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Bridgewave Communications, and Aviat Networks, Inc.

NEC Corporation offers advanced mmWave solutions for 5G networks, IoT applications, and radar systems, backed by strong expertise in telecommunications.

Keysight Technologies specializes in high-frequency test and measurement solutions, supporting the development, validation, and optimization of mmWave devices for 5G and IoT.

Emerging participants such as Millitech, Inc., E-Band Communications, LLC, Trex Enterprises Corporation, and Siklu Communication Ltd. are contributing innovative components and systems for satellite communications, defense, and radar applications.

Millitech, Inc. is recognized for its high-performance mmWave components and systems, with applications spanning radar, defense, and satellite communication.

Prominent Companies

Aviat Networks, Inc.

BridgeWave Communications

E-Band Communications, LLC

Farran Technology

Keysight Technologies

LightPointe Communications, Inc.

Millitech, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Conclusion

The mmWave technology market is on a steep growth trajectory, fueled by the global rollout of 5G and the rising demand for high-speed, high-capacity wireless communication. While technical limitations persist, ongoing innovation and industry collaboration are paving the way for broader adoption across telecommunications, industrial automation, defense, and emerging digital ecosystems.