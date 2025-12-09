DesignNBuy Launches DesignO 2.5 with Full White Label Branding and Enterprise-Grade Security for Print Businesses

y, a NEW YORK, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — DesignNBu global leader in web to print and packaging technology solutions. They help print businesses go digital by providing software that lets their customers design and customize products online.

DesignNBuy recently announced the launch of DesignO version 2.5, marking a significant milestone in web-to-print innovation. This comprehensive release transforms how businesses manage customizable print operations, introducing groundbreaking collaboration features, complete white-label capabilities, and an expanded library of 3D product models.

“With DesignO v2.5, we’re setting a new benchmark for what modern web-to-print platforms must deliver,” said Nidhi Agrawal, CEO of Design’N’Buy. “Every enhancement is driven by real operational needs—advanced collaboration, and true scalability without technical complexity. This release is designed to help our customers win in an increasingly competitive print market.”

Shareable Design Links for Team Collaboration

DesignO 2.5 introduces Shareable Design Links, making it simple for teams and clients to work together on design projects. Users can now create secure, shareable links right from the Design Studio with just one click—no more complicated export processes.

The feature offers two distinct access levels:

“Can View” mode allows recipients to preview designs and add comments, but they can’t make changes

“Can Edit” mode grants full editing access for seamless team collaboration

Now your clients can easily share their designs with colleagues or family members before ordering. They can even allow them to edit. This feature is especially useful for your business customers where collaboration and approval are needed before ordering.



White Label DesignO for Your Brand

DesignO 2.5 introduces comprehensive White Label Configuration capabilities, which lets businesses to completely rebrand the DesignO admin interface to match their own company identity. This means eCommerce agencies can make the software look like it’s their own product.

Customization Options:

Define primary theme colors for buttons, highlights, and UI elements

Set custom text colors that match your brand

Adjust sidebar panel colors and text for visual consistency

Upload custom company logos (257×56 pixels) and favicons

Instant preview and one-click reset to defaults

“For eCommerce agencies managing multiple client brands, this is a game-changer,” notes the product team. “You can now deliver a fully branded experience to your team and clients without code-level customization.”

Copy Editor Code and Embed Anywhere in Storefront

The new Copy Editor Code feature makes it incredibly simple to add the design editor to your online store. With a single click, administrators can generate and copy ready-to-use HTML/JavaScript code for any product.



It’s not necessary for customers to navigate from the listing page to the product detail page and then to the editor. With this feature, you can embed the editor anywhere—inside your blog, CMS pages, or any content section—allowing users to start designing instantly.

Multi-Side/Multi-Part Products for Large-Format Printing Needs

Version 2.5 introduces Multi-Side/Multi-Part Product Configuration for complex, large-format print products. The system now supports products with multiple printable surfaces, each with independent dimensions, print areas, and design editors.

Ideal For:

Exhibition canopies with separate roof, front, back, and side panels

Trade show booths with multiple wall sections

Promotional tents and displays

Large-format modular signage systems

Each component can have its own template, bleed margins, and print file specifications, ensuring accuracy for even the most complex projects.

Performance Optimization and Enhanced Functionality

Product Detail Page (PDP) Optimization

In DesignO 2.5, we’ve made the Product Detail Page significantly faster by intelligently reducing unnecessary API calls. Instead of triggering DesignO every time a product loads, the system now first checks with your eCommerce platform to confirm whether the product actually supports personalization. Only when it’s required does DesignO step in—otherwise, the API call is skipped. This smart validation reduces server load, speeds up page performance, and delivers a smoother shopping experience across Magento, Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce, helping lower drop-offs and improve conversions.

Unified Export Functionality

You can now export Jobs and Quotations just like Orders. Administrators can choose which fields to include, filter by store, select date ranges, and pick export formats, all from one easy interface.

User Profile Data Sharing Controls

The new Digital Asset Sharing Rule lets administrators decide whether users can access “All Data” or only “Owned Data,” giving you better control over data privacy, security and visibility in DesignO.

Decimal Precision Configuration

Administrators can now choose how many decimal places to show for prices (0, 2, 3, up to 6 decimals) , matching different pricing display needs and currency requirements.

Improved Message Module

The messaging system now works like a modern chat app with smart features:

Message Visibility Controls: Mark messages as “Internal” (team only) or “Client” (visible to both parties)

Thread Management: Keep conversations organized with file attachments and quick search

Bulk Operations: Manage multiple conversations efficiently

5-Minute Edit Window: Fix typos and mistakes while keeping message history intact

Expanded 3D Product Visualization Library

DesignO 2.5 adds 17 new photorealistic 3D models so customers can see exactly what their finished product will look like:

Eight New Packaging Models: Elegant End Tuck Box, Half Slotted Container, Premium Liquor Packaging Box, Roll End Front Tuck Box, Prestige Handle Box, Showcase Hanging Box, Takeaway Gable Carton, Standard Pizza Box

Nine New Pouch and Large-Format Models: Chocolate Bar, Flat Base Pouch, Spout Pouch, Canopy 3D, Feather Flag, Angle Booth 3 Side, Two Side Booth Wall (Rectangle & Square), 3 Side Wall Booth

These additions enable businesses in food and beverage, retail, promotional products, and event marketing to provide customers with realistic 3D previews, significantly improving conversion rates and reducing returns.

Enterprise-Grade Security

Version 2.5 includes comprehensive API security enhancements:

Enhanced Authentication : Encrypted Client ID and Client Secret mechanism with one-time secret generation

Production Mode Protection : Stricter rate limiting and SSL-only access for production environments

Comprehensive Testing : All modules passed rigorous security and stability validation

Platform Compatibitlity

DesignO Version 2.5 supports:

Desktop : Windows 7+ and macOS 10.11.6+ (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge)

Mobile : iOS 16+ (iPhone 7+) and Android 10+

eCommerce : Magento, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, Shopify

DesignNBuy, being a trustworthy name in the printing industry, has helped multiple businesses digitize their print and packaging operations. DesignO is their API-based web to print solution, designed to integrate smoothly with B2C, and B2B stores.

Whether its a newly launched print business or a well-established print business like Rydin, Offineeds, etc. DesignO has made the custom printing easy and stress free.

The platform powers thousands of print businesses worldwide, from custom apparel and promotional products to packaging and large-format signage.

Visit for more information: https://www.designnbuy.com/news/designo-2-5-launches-with-upgrades/