Carriage Hill Celebrates 10 Years of Exceptional Care, Community Impact, and Industry Leadership

Concord, NH, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — Carriage Hill Assisted Living is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of compassionate care, dedicated service, and meaningful contributions to the local community. Family owned and operated since opening, Carriage Hill has become a trusted home for, and a respected leader within, New Hampshire’s senior care landscape.

With 24 beds and an average staff of 45, Carriage Hill’s success is rooted in the commitment and stability of its team. The residence boasts remarkable staff longevity, including four team members with over 10 years of service, three with more than eight years, and two who have served for over five. This consistency has helped create a warm, welcoming environment where residents feel truly at home.

Carriage Hill’s dedication to high-quality care is further demonstrated by four deficiency-free inspections from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services—an achievement that underscores the residence’s unwavering commitment to safety, compliance, and excellence.

The organization’s leadership has earned accolades as well. In 2022, Carriage Hill’s owner was honored as the Small Business Association Person of the Year, recognizing both entrepreneurial excellence and community impact. The Owner/Administrator has also served for four years as a Board Member and Officer of the New Hampshire Association of Residential Care Homes (NHARCH), advancing best practices statewide.

The facility has also been named a four-time “Best of Senior Living” winner and has significantly expanded its in-house services over the years. Residents now benefit from on-site physical, occupational, and speech therapy; hospice support; podiatry technician visits; geriatric psychology; social work; hearing aid services; dental hygiene; and primary care—all available within the residence. A robust and ever-evolving activities program continues to keep residents engaged, fulfilled, and active both on-site and in the community.

“As we celebrate 10 years, we are grateful for our dedicated staff, supportive families, and the remarkable residents who have called Carriage Hill home,” said the Carriage Hill team. “This milestone reflects our commitment to creating a place where compassionate care, dignity, and community come first.” Said Sara Nadeau, Co-Founder.

Carriage Hill looks forward to the next decade of growth, service, and meaningful impact on the lives of seniors and families throughout New Hampshire.

About Carriage Hill

From its beautiful setting in the New Hampshire countryside, to the old fashioned styling of an antique New England barn, Carriage Hill Assisted Living is one of the premier senior housing NH living communities. Whether it’s a place for mom, dad, or yourself, Carriage Hill is designed for people to get the most out of life while getting the assistance in daily living that they need to live life to the fullest.For more information visit https://carriagehillassistedliving.com/