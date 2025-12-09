Lead the Future of Pharma and Biotech: Exhibit at INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO, Asia’s leading comprehensive exhibition for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, will return to Makuhari Messe on May 20–22, 2026, with exhibitor applications now open, offering an exceptional opportunity for companies to showcase their innovations and connect with thousands of industry professionals from Japan and across Asia.

Recognised as Japan’s largest research and manufacturing exhibition for pharmaceuticals, biotech, and regenerative medicine, INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO brings together cutting-edge technologies and solutions from 25 countries and regions worldwide. Each year, the event attracts global attention from manufacturers, researchers, and technology providers shaping the future of healthcare and life sciences.

The 2025 edition featured 902 exhibitors from 20 countries and welcomed 33,681 visitors, including decision-makers from leading pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research institutions. An overwhelming number of business meetings and collaborations were facilitated, reinforcing INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO as a must-attend event for industry leaders seeking growth in Asia—an exhibition offering opportunities to connect not only with Japanese industry professionals but also with leading figures across Asia.

The 2026 edition of INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO is set to bring together six highly specialized exhibitions under one roof, offering an unmatched platform for innovation and collaboration in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The event will feature INTERPHEX JAPAN, showcasing cutting-edge pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing and packaging technologies, and PharmaLab EXPO, dedicated to premium tools for pharmaceutical research and development.

In-PHARMA JAPAN will focus on essential pharmaceutical ingredients, including APIs, intermediates, and fine chemicals, while the Pharma Digital Transformation EXPO will highlight solutions for automation, data integration, and regulatory compliance.

Additionally, BioPharma EXPO will present culture equipment, facility design, and plant engineering solutions for scalable production. And the new for 2026 is the CMO/CDMO EXPO that will exclusively spotlight contract development and manufacturing services, making this year’s event a must-attend for industry professionals.

Running concurrently, the Regenerative Medicine EXPO will showcase groundbreaking technologies for regenerative medicine and cell therapy. Exhibitors are given the chance to present culture media, reagents, incubators, and cell research tools, alongside contract services and licensing opportunities. This convergence of sectors ensures that INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 is not just an exhibition, it is a comprehensive marketplace for the entire pharmaceutical and biotech ecosystem.

Join the Leaders Driving Pharma & Biotech Forward!

Exhibitor slots for INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 are filling quickly as demand surges for Asia’s premier pharmaceutical and biotech showcase. Companies eager to position themselves at the forefront of innovation are encouraged to act now. The official brochure provides comprehensive details, including profiles of expected visiting companies and exclusive exhibitor benefits. This is a rare opportunity to connect with decision-makers, create strategic partnerships, and gain visibility in one of the world’s most dynamic markets. Those who secure their space today will ensure their brand stands out at the region’s most influential industry event.

For details and application, visit the official website.

