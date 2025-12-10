Retreat and Music Workshop Launch Ahead of 2026 New Media Film Festival

Los Angeles, USA, 2025-12-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Iconic. Real. Connected.

The New Media Film Festival® is expanding its cultural footprint in 2026 with two exclusive pre‑festival experiences designed for creators, innovators, culture shifters, and artists.

These experiences set the stage for the 17th Annual Festival, happening June 3, 2026 (Online) and June 4, 2026 (Los Angeles) — different content and creators each day.

Since 2009, New Media Film Festival® has been Honoring Stories Worth Telling — for all ages, all cultures, all media. In 2026, the festival invites you to honor yourself with experiences that restore, inspire, and connect.

Retreat to the Mountain, Return to Yourself April 4–5, 2026 •

The Cliff House at Pikes Peak Nestled at the foot of Pikes Peak, The Cliff House has welcomed travelers for over 145 years — hosting dignitaries from Theodore Roosevelt to Clark Gable. Its Victorian charm and mountain majesty provide the perfect setting for a transformative weekend of renewal.

Highlights include:

Quantum Biofeedback Session with Bonnie Ballinger (90 minutes of energy reset and restoration)

One‑on‑One Guidance with Dame Susan Johnston (insights from her acclaimed creative career)

Healing Waters Sanctuary — 90‑minute soak in Manitou Spring mineral waters, plus sauna, cold plunges, and saline pool

Sunset Gathering on the Veranda with light refreshments to close the weekend in serenity

Guests enjoy two nights in a studio queen room with premium bedding, full breakfasts, WiFi, and Victorian elegance. Limited to just 10 participants, ensuring a deeply personal and exclusive experience.

Emmy Nominee Music Workshop April 2026 •

Bespoke Music Matching Service For content creators seeking the perfect soundtrack, this workshop offers a collaborative way to elevate projects with Emmy‑level artistry.

How it works:

You Brief Us: Share your project details, vibe, and vision

We Curate: Handpicked music options from top‑tier providers

You Listen: Real‑time collaborative listening session with feedback

We Refine: Tweaks and updates until the perfect track is delivered

Upfront fees cover creative curation; sync licenses are handled directly with providers. Whether producing a short film, ad, podcast, or social content, this workshop makes music selection fun, transparent, and stress‑free.

About New Media Film Festival® Founded in 2009, New Media Film Festival® is a trailblazing event recognized worldwide for pioneering innovation in storytelling, formats, and platforms. From Nobel Laureates and Oscar winners to viral creators and teen prodigies, the festival has welcomed visionaries across disciplines. Its mission: Honoring Stories Worth Telling. For all ages. All cultures. All media.

The 17th Annual Festival returns June 3–4, 2026 with red carpet premieres, screenings, live Q&As, immersive showcases, and an Awards Ceremony judged by reps from Marvel, HBO, Emmys, Grammys, PBS, BBC, and more.

For tickets and full schedule, visit: www.newmediafilmfestival.com/events