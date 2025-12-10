Main Street Physicians P.C. Continues Delivering Comprehensive Primary Care in Woodhaven, MI

Woodhaven, MI,USA, 2025-12-10 — /EPR Network/ — Main Street Physicians P.C., a trusted provider of internal medicine, family practice, and primary care services, continues to expand its commitment to high-quality healthcare for the Downriver region, including Woodhaven, Trenton, Brownstown, Grosse Ile, and Flat Rock. Founded in 2000 by Christopher R. DeAngelis, D.O., the clinic offers a full spectrum of services, including treatment of acute and chronic diseases, annual checkups, preventive care, women’s health, and mental health care.

“Our mission has always been to provide patient-centered care that is accessible and comprehensive,” said Dr. Christopher R. DeAngelis, founder of Main Street Physicians P.C. “We are proud to serve the Woodhaven community and the surrounding areas, ensuring that families receive top-quality medical attention in a friendly and professional environment.”

Main Street Physicians P.C. operates with a dedicated team of 8–10 healthcare professionals who focus on preventive and personalized care. The clinic’s modern approach to primary care emphasizes both treatment and wellness, helping patients maintain healthy lifestyles while addressing medical concerns promptly.

Patients can conveniently schedule appointments Monday through Friday, with extended hours on select days to accommodate working families. The clinic’s state-of-the-art facility at 25000 Hall Rd, Suite 1, Woodhaven, MI 48183, ensures a comfortable and efficient experience for all visitors.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.mainstreet-physicians.com or contact drdeangelis@mainstreet-physicians.com.

About Main Street Physicians P.C.:

Founded in 2000, Main Street Physicians P.C. is a leading primary care practice in Woodhaven, MI. Offering internal medicine, family practice, and comprehensive health services, the clinic is dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of the Downriver community.

Contact:

Christopher R. DeAngelis, D.O.

Main Street Physicians P.C.

25000 Hall Rd Suite 1, Woodhaven, MI 48183

Phone: (734) 676-3373

Email: drdeangelis@mainstreet-physicians.com

Website: https://www.mainstreet-physicians.com