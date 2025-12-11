AAEON Announces Four UP Edge PCs to Address Evolving Automation Needs

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-12-11 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON’s UP brand (stock code: 6579), has announced the release of four new additions to its UP Edge system product line, each designed to offer distinct advantages for different industrial automation project needs.

The new releases include two credit card-sized devices, the UP TWL Edge and slimmer UP TWLS Edge, which are catered towards applications such as IoT gateways and central industrial controllers, respectively. Meanwhile, the UP Squared TWL Edge’s specifications focus on connectivity, with a design intended to allow legacy systems to modernize control, monitoring, and visualization tasks. The final offering, the UP Squared Pro TWL Edge, is positioned for more advanced industrial solutions, leveraging the device’s expansion options for the integration of AI accelerators for applications such as machine vision and predictive maintenance.

While their specifications and intended deployment scenarios differ, the new Mini PCs all come with the option of Intel® Core™ 3 Processor N355, Intel® Processor N250, or Intel® Processor N150 CPUs (formerly Twin Lake).