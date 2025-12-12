PipeMan Products Delivers Reliable Wheeler-Rex 8100 Hot Tap Solutions

The business offers the Wheeler-Rex 8100 Hot Tap Machine, a hand-operated solution for safely and efficiently drilling active water and sewer lines.

CONCORD, CA, 2025-12-12 — /EPR Network/ — PipeMan Products announces the availability of the Wheeler-Rex 8100 Hot Tap Machine, designed for wet tapping various pipe materials, including copper, steel, cast iron, ductile iron, and PVC with C900 plastic pipe. It is made for drilling active water and sewer lines with working pressures up to 250 PSI. The machine is hand-operated, lightweight, and can be set up and used by one person.

“The Wheeler-Rex 8100 Hot Tap Machine is designed to give operators a reliable and straightforward way to drill into active lines without disrupting service,” said a spokesperson for PipeMan Products.

The Wheeler-Rex 8100 Hot Tap Machine is designed to operate in active systems without shutting down water or sewer lines. It includes a built-in bleed-off valve that allows chips to be flushed away during drilling. Its construction supports drilling holes in active lines under pressure, helping ensure precision in service applications. The hand-operated feature allows controlled operation, and its compact size makes it suitable for field use.

Each WR-8100 NPT Base Unit includes a drilling hot tap machine, a 1/2-inch drive ratchet, a 3/4-inch to 1.00-inch adapter shaft, and 3/4-inch and 1.00-inch NPT adapters with debris flushers. It also includes 3/4-inch to 1.00-inch HSS shell cutters, a 1/4-inch x 3-1/4-inch pilot drill with dual retention wires, and an instruction manual. These components are included for standard operation and setup.

The Wheeler-Rex Hot Tap Machine operates through a hand-driven system, providing consistent performance during active line drilling. It allows the operator to maintain steady motion during the tapping process. The lightweight structure makes it practical for setup and handling by one individual.

“Its hand-operated, lightweight design allows for controlled use in the field, supporting a wide range of pipe materials and working conditions,” the spokesperson added.

PipeMan Products continues to supply specialized pipe tools and equipment designed for use in

the field. The Wheeler-Rex 8100 Hot Tap Machine reflects their ongoing focus on providing practical solutions for water and sewer line operations.

About PipeMan Products

PipeMan Products is a supplier of specialized tools and equipment for water and sewer line applications. They provide a range of products designed to support field operations, including hot tapping machines, pipe repair solutions, and accessories for maintenance and installation work. Their focus is on delivering dependable, practical tools that meet the needs of professionals working in plumbing, municipal, and industrial environments.

Phone: 1-877-747-3626

Mailing Address: 5060 Forni Drive, Suite A2

Concord, CA 94520