Maruti e-Vitara Gets 5-Star Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Gurugram, India, 2025-12-15 — /EPR Network/ —Maruti Suzuki India Limited announces the e-Vitara’s car 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP crash tests. The evaluation followed AIS-197 standards. This electric SUV performed well for adult and child protection. The Alpha 61kWh variant, at 2082kg and built in India, handled all tests with strong results. The rating highlights Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to safety in electric vehicles.

The frontal offset deformable barrier test earned 15.49 out of 16 points. Driver and passenger frontal airbags worked with belt pretensioners and load-limiters for solid protection. Knee airbags were not included. Side impact tests showed even better results. The movable deformable barrier test scored a perfect 16 out of 16, aided by side head curtain and thorax-head airbags.

The side pole impact is rated “OK.” Ratings marked “GOOD” for frontal & e barrier tests and “ADEQUATE” for pole. No weak or poor areas appeared. Adult Occupant Protection reached 31.49 out of 32. Child Occupant Protection scored 43 out of 49 with good dynamic performance. The child seat fits like a Dualfix 5Z i-Size on rear outboard ISOFIX points.

Child Occupant Protection scored 43 out of 49. This came from a dynamic score of 24 out of 24, a CRS installation score of 12 out of 12, and a vehicle assessment of 7 out of 13. Tests used child restraints like Dualfix 5Z with Vario Base i-Size on ISOFIX and leg positions for 18-month and 3-year-old dummies. Front passenger and rear outboard seats showed good fits, with some positions not available or applicable. Rear outboard seats have ISOFIX anchors standard.

The standard safety features are available across the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants. These include Electronic Stability Control that complies with UN GTR No.8 and UNECE R140 standards, seat belt reminders as per AIS-145, and pedestrian protection following AIS-100 guidelines. The rear outboard seats come equipped with ISOFIX anchors for added child safety. While side chest and pelvis airbags are not available. However, the safety measures already in place provide strong protection for passengers on board.

Maruti Suzuki has made sure the e-Vitara is not just an electric car but also one of the safest in its class. This 5-star Bharat NCAP rating proves electric vehicles can meet tough safety standards in India.