Housekeeping Maid Easy named a “2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave” in Nextdoor’s 9th Annual Local Business Awards

Indianapolis, IN, 2025-12-15 — /EPR Network/ — Housekeeping Maid Easy, a housekeeping business serving the Indianapolis area, has been named a 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave, the annual awards program that recognizes local businesses loved by neighbors.

This year’s winners of Neighborhood Faves will receive greater visibility on the Nextdoor app, a Neighborhood Fave badge on their Nextdoor Business Page, and a “2025 Neighborhood Faves Winner” sticker to display in their storefront.

“Local businesses are the cornerstone of our communities, and the Neighborhood Faves awards are our way of celebrating the establishments that neighbors love most,” said Nirav Tolia, CEO of Nextdoor. “We are proud to recognize this year’s winners for their outstanding contributions. Being a Neighborhood Fave is a powerful testament to the meaningful impact they have on their communities every day.”

Selected by the volume of neighbor ‘Faves’ and recommendations on the platform from the past year, the Neighborhood Faves awards recognize the most beloved local businesses on Nextdoor.

“We are thrilled to be named a Nexdoor Fav again for 2025 by our wonderful friends and neighbors,” says Housekeeping Maid Easy owner Monika Schindler. “We strive to provide the best overall customer service in cleaning, communication, and quality to our Nextdoor community and all our valued clients.”

Housekeeping Maid Easy services the greater Indianapolis area and provides deep cleaning and recurring cleanings to apartments and houses, as well as move-in, move-out cleaning, Airbnb cleaning, carpet cleaning and office cleaning.

Contact the Housekeeping Maid Easy staff at 317-579-1988 for further information.