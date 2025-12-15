Joseph T. Mullen, Jr. & Associates: Trusted New York City Slip and Fall Lawyers Helping Victims Take Back Control

New York, New York, 2025-12-15 — /EPR Network/ — One minute, you’re walking across a grocery store aisle or heading down a set of stairs. Next, you’re injured, frustrated, and unsure what to do next. Slip and fall accidents can happen anywhere in New York City, and they often cause more than just a temporary setback. Victims frequently face broken bones, head trauma, lost wages, and overwhelming medical bills.

That’s where Joseph T. Mullen, Jr. & Associates comes in. Led by seasoned attorney Joseph T. Mullen, Jr., the firm has been fighting for injured New Yorkers for over 40 years. As a trusted NYC slip and fall lawyer, Mullen has built a reputation for delivering personalized, powerful legal representation to those who need it most.

“These accidents aren’t just bad luck,” said Joseph Mullen. “They often happen because someone was negligent when a store didn’t clean up a spill, a landlord ignored a loose handrail, or a property owner failed to warn people about a hazard. Our job is to make sure they’re held accountable.”

Unlike large, impersonal law firms, Joseph T. Mullen, Jr. & Associates is a boutique personal injury firm that takes pride in its commitment to loyalty, trust, and service. The firm has recovered over $350 million for clients across New York City’s five boroughs, helping them rebuild their lives after unexpected injuries.

Slip and fall cases require not only compassion but also deep knowledge of local laws and court systems. With decades of experience in New York City, Mullen and his team know what it takes to prove negligence, negotiate with insurance companies, and fight for fair compensation in court. Every client receives one-on-one attention and the assurance that their case is being handled by an attorney who truly cares about their recovery.

“After a serious fall, people are often scared, confused, and overwhelmed by the legal process,” Mullen added. “Our mission is to take that weight off their shoulders so they can focus on healing. We handle the paperwork, the investigations, and the negotiations with the goal of getting them the compensation they deserve.”

From slip and fall accidents in supermarkets and apartment buildings to injuries on icy sidewalks or unsafe stairwells, Joseph T. Mullen, Jr. & Associates has the experience and dedication to handle even the most complex cases.

If you’ve been hurt in a fall, don’t wait to seek help. Time is critical in gathering evidence and protecting your legal rights. Contact Joseph T. Mullen, Jr. & Associates today at (212)766-1177 for a free consultation and get the answers you need from a trusted NYC attorney who’s truly on your side.