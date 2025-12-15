Australian Cruise Group Opens Bookings for Australia Day Cruises 2026 on Sydney Harbour

SYNDEY, 2025-12-15 — /EPR Network/ — Australian Cruise Group has officially opened bookings for its highly anticipated Australia Day Cruises 2026, offering guests a great view of Sydney’s most iconic national day celebrations from the water.

Curated for friends, families and co-workers to come together, the Australia Day cruises offer a seamless way to experience Sydney’s official harbour celebrations without the usual shoreline crowds. During the day, guests enjoy uninterrupted views of the Harbourfest events, including on-water spectacles such as Maritime Mayhem, the Ferrython, the Harbour Parade and Tall Ships Race unfolding all across Sydney Harbour. In the evening, the focus shifts to the popular Australia Day Live celebrations, featuring the illuminated harbour, live entertainment and the fireworks displays.

For 2026, Australian Cruise Group is offering a curated range of lunch, dinner and spectator cruises, allowing guests to choose how they experience the day and night festivities. With multiple packages available across luxury vessels, the cruises are designed to suit varied interests, from exciting daytime viewing to spectacular evening celebrations on the water.

“Australia Day on the harbour is one of the most exciting days on Sydney’s events calendar,” said a spokesperson for Australian Cruise Group. “Our cruises are designed to simplify the experience; bringing people together in a relaxed setting, away from the crowded shores, at the same time delivering unbeatable views of the official events.”

With multiple vessels operating across the day and evening, Australian Cruise Group keeps the focus centred on shared experiences, eventful cruising and premium vantage points from luxury boats on the harbour.

Bookings for Australia Day Cruises 2026 are now open. Due to consistently high demand and limited capacity, guests are encouraged to secure their places early to avoid missing out.

