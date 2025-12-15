ITA Services Official Clarification on Fake Facebook Page and Brand Misuse

PUNJAB, India, 2025-12-15 — /EPR Network/ — ITA Services Official team would like to issue an important public notice regarding a fake Facebook page that is falsely using the ITA Services name and misleading people online.

We would like to clearly state that the Facebook page circulating under similar names is NOT associated with ITA Services Official in any manner. This is a clear case of brand misuse intended to confuse users and harm our reputation.

ITA Services Clarification for Public Awareness

This ITA Services clarification is being published to protect our clients, students, and visa applicants from fraud and misinformation.

The fake Facebook page:

Is not managed by ITA Services Official



Uses misleading naming and false identity



Is involved in brand misuse



May attempt to collect personal or financial information



We strongly advise everyone not to interact, share documents, or make payments through any unverified Facebook page.

About ITA Services Official

ITA Services Official is a trusted immigration and visa consultancy known for its transparent, ethical, and documentation-based approach. Our services include:

Study Visa Services



Work Visa Services



Tourist Visa Services



PR & Spouse Visa Assistance



All services are provided following legal procedures and official guidelines. Any communication from ITA Services is done only through verified and official channels.

Fake Facebook Page Alert — Brand Misuse Warning

The existence of a fake Facebook page misusing the ITA Services name is a serious concern. Such brand misuse not only damages trust but also puts innocent applicants at risk.

This public notice is a formal warning to users to remain vigilant and verify authenticity before engaging with any immigration-related service online.

How to Identify ITA Services Official Channels

To avoid fraud, always:

Verify information through the official ITA Services website



Avoid Facebook pages with misleading or exaggerated claims



Trust only officially published contact details



Ignore unauthorized social media accounts



ITA Services Official does not take responsibility for any loss caused by interactions with fake or unauthorized pages.

Our Commitment to Transparency and Trust

ITA Services Official remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and client satisfaction. We are actively taking steps to report and address all cases of brand misuse across digital platforms.

This ITA Services clarification is issued solely in the interest of public safety and brand protection.