HoduSoft Launches Betting-Optimized Contact-Centre Module to Transform Player Experience

AHMEDABAD, India, 2025-12-15 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a leading provider of innovative communication solutions, has launched its new Betting-Optimized Contact Center Module. The solution helps betting and iGaming companies enhance player engagement with intelligent automation and real-time insights.

With this new module, customer engagement in the betting industry becomes faster, smarter, and more secure. The solution enables users to deliver seamless player support across multiple channels including voice, chat, email, and social media. This helps ensure prompt resolution, personalized service, and greater player trust and transparency.

Optimized for high-volume, time-sensitive interactions, the module equips betting operators with AI-driven tools to manage player queries, transaction verifications, and account-related communications with unmatched efficiency. It combines intelligent automation and customizable workflows to handle spikes in player activity, especially during live sporting events or major tournaments.

By integrating the new Betting-Optimized Contact Center Module into its flagship platform, HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite, HoduSoft remains dedicated to developing smart, industry-focused solutions that make customer support faster and more effective.

“Betting operators handle some of the most time-critical and compliance-intensive interactions in the market,” said Kartik Khambhati, Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft. “With this launch, we are empowering them with an intelligent, scalable, and secure solution that enhances player trust, streamlines operations, and drives business growth.”

Key Benefits of the Betting-Optimized Contact Center Module

Omnichannel Player Support

AI-Powered Automation

Real-Time Compliance Monitoring

Dynamic Scalability

Advanced Analytics

The solution also integrates seamlessly with betting CRMs, payment validation systems, and player management tools—making it an ideal fit for betting companies seeking to modernize their support infrastructure while maintaining credibility and compliance.

“The betting industry demands precision, reliability, and speed,” added Kartik Khambhati. “This specialized module is not just about player support, it’s about empowering operators with the intelligence and agility to deliver exceptional, responsible, and personalized player experiences.”

This latest advancement underscores HoduSoft’s focus on building domain-specific contact center solutions tailored to complex communication environments. By embedding AI, analytics, and automation into its core platform, HoduSoft continues to help organizations drive efficiency and customer satisfaction across industries.

Interested in exploring the HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite or the new Betting-Optimized Contact Center Module? Visit https://hodusoft.com/ contact-us/ and our experts will respond promptly.

About HoduSoft

Started in 2015, HoduSoft is one of the leading providers of innovative communication solutions in the world. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft empowers businesses to enhance their communication and collaboration processes. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, all its innovative products are designed to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.