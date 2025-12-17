CHETU ACTIVELY ENGAGED MEMBER IN THE TECH COMMUNITY

SUNRISE, FL, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global digital intelligence and custom software solution provider, is increasing its presence in the technology landscape through sponsorships, speaking opportunities, and educational events locally and nationally.

“Chetu, which has global offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, wants to be an active partner with tech businesses,” said Atal Bansal, CEO and Founder of Chetu. “We seek events to sponsor, host ourselves, or co-host with tech partners and businesses that help us share our knowledge.”

In 2025, Chetu had a strong presence at industry events, including:

Sponsor of the 2025 Arizona Technology Council’s (AZTC) Phoenix Golf Tournament. Chetu is also a Platinum sponsor of the AZTC.

Sponsor of the 2025 CIO South Florida Golf Fundraiser, benefiting the CIO Council Scholarship Fund.

Guest on the AZTC TechFocus Podcast with Rick Heicksen, Practice Head of Data Management at Chetu, exploring the shifting landscape of data-driven business solutions.

Panel discussion titled AI for Early Diagnosis and Precision Medicine at the U.S. Southeast Healthcare IT Summit in Atlanta with Deepak Borole, Project Manager at Chetu.

Along with these events, Chetu also organizes informative and educational webinars, aimed at enlightening and empowering business leaders on the how-tos of digital transformation and integrating AI into their operations.

Upcoming and recent sessions include:

Building the Future: Insuring Smarter Construction with Next-Gen AI — co-hosting with the Marsh McLennan Agency, which will be held on Oct. 15. Register now: https://lnkd.in/ewkKyCh8

Agentic AI and Agentforce — Now See It in Action, partnered with Salesforce.

From On-Prem to in the Cloud with Gaurav Sharma, Senior Project Manager at Chetu, discussing ways of achieving a smooth digital migration.

The Future of AI and Automation in IT Services with Anshu Raj, Director of Operations at Chetu.

On the horizon, Chetu’s Events Team is already organizing its 2026 schedule with an emphasis on thought leadership and industry participation. Chetu is looking to develop programs in the following tech areas:

Digital Transformation

Health Systems Optimization

Population Health Management

Innovation-to-Market Strategies

Digital Health

Genomic Data

Personalized Medicine

Early Diagnosis using AI Models and Data,

Chetu will also be seeking partnerships for speakers and panels with the industry’s top organizations at upcoming tech summits in Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

“With these initiatives, Chetu reiterates its dedication towards promoting technology education and innovation that will save businesses money, streamline operations, and increase revenue,” Bansal added.

To learn more about Chetu or schedule a meeting, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Through our proprietary Track2AI™ framework, an eight-step approach to simplifying AI adoption, we streamline and accelerate AI implementation. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 12 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.