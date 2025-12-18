Foodhub Christmas Challenge 2025: Get Ready to Unwrap Fun & Win Prizes!

Posted on 2025-12-18

Foodhub christmas challenge

Hey Foodhub Fans!

LONDON, 2025-12-18 — /EPR Network/ — The most wonderful time of the year is almost here, and Foodhub’s got a special mission for you! We’re kicking off the festive season with a fun, 5-day gamified event designed to bring some extra Christmas cheer—and incredible prizes—right to your plate!

Get ready for Foodhub Christmas Challenge 2025!

🗓️ Mark Your Calendars:

  • Challenge Starts: 19 December 2025
  • Challenge Ends: 23 December 2025
  • Winner Announcement: 24 December 2025 (Christmas Eve!)

Over 5 exciting days, a new, simple, Christmas-themed task will be posted right here on the Foodhub blog. All you have to do is complete the daily challenge and post your answer in the comments section below the blog post.

Blog Banner

🎁 The Grand Prize Pool:

Complete all 5 challenges, and you’ll be entered into a random draw for a share of our prize pool!

  • Grand Winner: £100 Amazon Gift Voucher!
  • Lucky Winners: £50 Foodhub Voucher / Gift Card each!
  • Additional Winners: £10 Foodhub Voucher / Gift Card each!

It’s time to test your festive skills, explore the Foodhub app, and get ready for a challenge filled with delicious rewards.

Set your reminders and join the festive fun—your chance to win prizes starts here!

The first challenge drops on 19 December! Don’t miss out!

Join the fun & win!

