Workplace Safety Market Driven by Rising Focus on Employee Wellbeing

The global workplace safety market was valued at USD 18.79 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 46.38 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2025 to 2030. Growing awareness among organizations regarding the importance of maintaining safe and compliant working environments has significantly increased demand for workplace safety solutions. These solutions include personal protective equipment (PPE), safety management systems, employee training programs, and advanced monitoring technologies aimed at reducing occupational risks and enhancing workforce protection.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The workplace safety industry in North America held a largest share of nearly 35.0% in 2024.

The workplace safety industry in the U.S. is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2025 to 2030.

By product type, the personal protective equipment (PPE) segment dominated the market and accounted for the revenue share of over 51.0% in 2024.

By technology, the IoT-enabled segment accounted for a largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2024.

By end user, the energy and utilities segment accounted for a largest revenue share of over 21.0% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2024): USD 18.79 Billion

Projected Market Size (2030): USD 46.38 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 16.9%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

North America accounted for the largest share of the workplace safety market, holding nearly 35.0% of global revenue in 2024. The U.S. workplace safety market is expected to witness strong growth, registering a CAGR of 14.0% from 2025 to 2030.

By product type, the personal protective equipment (PPE) segment dominated the market, contributing more than 51.0% of total revenue in 2024. From a technology perspective, IoT-enabled workplace safety solutions held the largest share, accounting for over 30.0% of market revenue in 2024. In terms of end users, the energy and utilities sector emerged as the leading segment, capturing more than 21.0% of the total market share in the same year.

The increasing incidence of workplace injuries and fatalities across industries has intensified the focus on implementing comprehensive workplace safety measures. Governments and international regulatory bodies have played a pivotal role in driving market growth by enforcing stringent occupational health and safety regulations. Organizations are required to comply with standards such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations in the U.S. and the European Union’s health and safety directives at work.

Non-compliance with these regulations can result in substantial financial penalties, legal consequences, and reputational damage. Consequently, enterprises are investing heavily in advanced safety technologies, training programs, and protective equipment to ensure regulatory adherence and reduce operational risks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, private industry employers reported 2.6 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2023, with an incidence rate of 2.4 cases per 100 full-time equivalent workers, underscoring the critical need for effective workplace safety solutions.

Key Workplace Safety Company Insights

Prominent players operating in the global workplace safety market include Honeywell International Inc., 3M, Hexagon AB, Wolters Kluwer N.V., and DuPont. These companies are actively pursuing strategic initiatives such as product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

In November 2024, Honeywell International Inc. announced an agreement to sell its PPE business to Protective Industrial Products, Inc., a U.S.-based worker safety provider. This divestment aligns with Honeywell’s strategic focus on high-growth areas such as automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition. The transaction is expected to support the PPE business’s expansion into new markets and product categories.

In April 2024, Hexagon AB completed the acquisition of Xwatch Safety Solutions, a UK-based specialist in construction machinery safety equipment. The acquisition enhances Hexagon’s construction safety portfolio by integrating Xwatch’s machine control hardware and software technologies, reinforcing the company’s commitment to improving workplace safety through innovation.

Leading Workplace Safety Companies

3M

ABB

ANSELL LTD

Cintas Corporation

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

DuPont

Ecolab

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International Inc.

KCWW

Lindström

MSA

Vector Solutions

VIKING

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Conclusion

The global workplace safety market is poised for robust growth, driven by heightened regulatory enforcement, rising workplace injury rates, and rapid technological advancements. Increasing adoption of IoT-enabled systems, AI-driven analytics, and smart PPE is transforming traditional safety practices into proactive, data-driven solutions. As organizations prioritize employee well-being, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance, sustained investment in advanced workplace safety technologies will remain a key growth catalyst, positioning the market for continued expansion through 2030.

