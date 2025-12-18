Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series with 30-240kW Models

Towaco, NJ – (December 18, 2025): Sussman Electric Boilers, a trusted brand under Diversified Heat Transfer, Inc. (DHT), announces the expansion of its EWx Series Electric Hot Water Boiler lineup with new models ranging from 30 kW to 240 kW. These additions extend the reach of the EWx platform and give engineers, contractors, and facility owners a compact, high-efficiency solution for an even wider range of hydronic heating applications. The new EWx models retain the same modular design and digital feed-forward control architecture as the larger units already in the field. Their smaller footprint makes them especially well-suited for mechanical and utility rooms where space is limited, while still delivering the performance and reliability expected from the EWx line. All EWx models—both the smaller and larger sizes—are available in right-hand and left-hand configurations, allowing zero side clearance and tight, multi-unit installations where maximizing usable space is essential. “The expansion of the EWx Series reinforces our commitment to innovation and to giving customers flexible, future-ready electric heating options,” said Neil Pilaar, Vice President of Sales at Sussman Electric Boilers. “By offering a broader range of sizes, we are helping facilities of all sizes move towards electrification without sacrificing performance or installation simplicity.” Jake Goldberg, President and CEO of DHT added, “The EWx platform was engineered from the ground up as a next-generation electric boiler system. Bringing these smaller sizes to market is a natural progression of that vision and supports our long term focus on sustainable, high efficiency heating technologies.” The Sussman EWx remains a next-generation electric hot water boiler system, engineered to be compact, efficient, and environmentally responsible. Designed for easy installation and integration into modern hybrid or fully electric heating systems, the EWx meets or exceeds building electrification and decarbonization standards. Every model features advanced electronic controls, BACnet and Modbus connectivity, and durable construction to ensure reliable, long-term operation. Key Features of the Expanded EWx Lineup: ● Expanded Size Range: Now available from 30 kW to 1200 kW, making the EWx suitable for small, medium, and large hydronic systems. ● Ultra-Compact Footprint: Small physical size, front-only service access, and easy transport through standard doorways. ● Advanced Control System: 7-inch touchscreen with PID control logic, feed-forward algorithms, and open-protocol BAS integration via BACnet and Modbus. ● Zero-Emission Operation: No on-site combustion for a cleaner, sustainable heating alternative that supports electrification goals. ● High Reliability: ASME-constructed pressure vessels, UL and cUL listings, and standard 5kA SCCR (with 100kA SCCR available). ● Flexible Installation: Modular design and straightforward piping and electrical connections simplify retrofits and new system designs. As electrification continues to shape the future of commercial and industrial heating, the expanded EWx product family offers a reliable, high-performance path forward. Whether upgrading aging equipment or designing a fully electric system, the EWx line provides a clean, efficient, and future-focused solution. For more information about the EWx Series, visit SussmanBoilers.com/EWx-Electric-Hot-Water-Boilers Click here to download a copy of this press release. EWx30 to EWx1200 Image About Diversified Heat Transfer Diversified Heat Transfer (DHT) is a leading engineering and manufacturing company of heat exchange equipment and systems for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. With more than 90 years of experience, DHT can design, build, and manufacture innovative, technology-driven products that provide flexible, high-quality, and cost-effective solutions for a wide variety of applications. In 2022, DHT acquired Sussman Electric Boilers, the industry leader in electric steam and hot water boilers, with a century-long legacy.