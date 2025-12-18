Darrell Kelley Releases New R&B Single “How Dare You Ignore Their Cries?” via Viral Records

New York, USA, 2025-12-18 — /EPR Network/ — Recording artist Darrell Kelley releases his new single, “How Dare You Ignore Their Cries?”, available December 17, 2025 via Viral Records on all major streaming platforms.

Built on soulful vocals and a message-forward approach, “How Dare You Ignore Their Cries?” addresses ongoing public outrage surrounding the Epstein Files and the belief that accountability has not matched the scale of harm done to victims. The single centers survivor advocacy and calls attention to the importance of transparency, justice, and institutional responsibility.

“Viral Records is proud to support artists who use their voice for more than entertainment,” said a Viral Records spokesperson. “This release is a direct appeal for accountability—and a reminder that the victims’ stories deserve to be fully heard.”

Single Details

Artist: Darrell Kelley

Title: “How Dare You Ignore Their Cries?”

Label: Viral Records

Release Date: December 17, 2025

Genre: R&B

Availability: All major streaming platforms

About Darrell Kelley

Darrell Kelley is a Boston-born, Atlanta-based performer, singer, and songwriter who has described his work as rooted in advocacy—using music to promote justice, understanding, acceptance, and unity. In artist bios and interviews, Kelley is also noted for wearing multiple hats beyond music, including roles such as social activist, author, spiritual leader, and entrepreneur.

Stay connected with Darrell Kelley

– YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/latenightwithdarrell/

– Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darrellkelleyofficial/

– X: https://x.com/_darrellkelley

Media Contact:

Stevie B – Mia Mind Music

Phone: 201-656-5458

Email: press@miamindmusic.com