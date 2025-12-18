CHETU PARTNERS WITH ICONIC TECH BRANDS TO GIVE CLIENTS A COMPETITIVE EDGE

Custom Software Solution Provider Expands its Reach into Technology Accelerators for Innovative Business Solutions

SUNRISE, FL, 2025-12-18 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a digital intelligence and custom software solutions provider, is proud of its Partnership Network, which includes some of the biggest tech brands in the world, including IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Esri, Salesforce, and Oracle.

In the past year, Databricks, Datadog, Snowflake, and Informatica have joined Chetu’s expanding network of more than 35 partners.

“Augmenting our partner ecosystem strengthens our dedication to deliver a game-changing solution for businesses,” said Atal Bansal, CEO of Chetu. “By leveraging and customizing AI-driven capabilities in our partners’ platforms, we are helping businesses speed the modernization of their operations, unlock new revenue opportunities, and fuel performance transformation.”

Since late 2024, leading analysts and research firms, including OmdiaEverest Group, and ISG, have recognized Chetu’s expertise in AI and data analysis.

“Our experienced team members have extensive technical expertise, assisting businesses in unlocking the power of AI,” Bansal added. “Chetu accelerates partner integrations, delivering innovative solutions that improve productivity, streamline operations, and create new revenue channels.”

Chetu, with its partners, specializes in advanced Artificial Intelligence and agentic AI systems that overcome the challenges of today’s business environment.

“As AI and agentic AI revamps the way industries operate, our partnerships allow us to deliver adaptable and intelligent solutions that support growth and innovation,” said Alexander Ewing-Shaw, Partnership Manager at Chetu. “We’re proud to collaborate with industry leaders whose platforms continue to transform business ecosystems worldwide.”

To learn more about Chetu or to request a consultation, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformationartificial intelligence, and custom software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 12 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

