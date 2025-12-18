Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market 2030: Saudi Vision Packs a Punch

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Overview

The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market was valued at USD 6,498.7 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10,047.4 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing global health awareness, along with the rising incidence of chronic diseases, is driving higher pharmaceutical production levels, which in turn is accelerating demand for reliable and compliant packaging equipment.

Market growth is shaped by several dynamic factors reflecting the evolving pharmaceutical landscape. The growing need for a wide range of pharmaceutical products—driven by an aging global population, expanding healthcare requirements, and continuous advancements in medical research—has heightened the demand for efficient, high-performance packaging solutions. As drug portfolios become more diverse, manufacturers increasingly rely on advanced equipment to ensure accuracy, speed, and consistency across packaging operations.

Strict regulatory oversight also plays a critical role in shaping market demand. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are required to comply with rigorous standards enforced by regulatory authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These regulations are designed to ensure product safety, quality, and traceability throughout the supply chain. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are investing in packaging equipment that supports features such as tamper-evident packaging, serialization, and compliance with track-and-trace requirements, making regulatory adherence a key driver of equipment adoption.

The expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, particularly in Europe, further supports market growth. Pharmaceutical production in Europe increased from USD 137,704 million in 2000 to USD 421,200 million in 2023, representing an approximate 205% increase. This substantial growth reflects rising global healthcare demand, a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increased emphasis on healthcare innovation. As production volumes scale up to meet these demands, pharmaceutical companies are prioritizing efficient, scalable, and automated packaging solutions to enhance productivity and maintain compliance.

Order a free sample PDF of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, accounting for a 40.2% share in 2024.

The U.S. market held a significant share in 2024, supported by strong pharmaceutical manufacturing activity.

Based on machine type, filling machines led the market and accounted for 35.6% of global revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6,498.7 Million

USD 6,498.7 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10,047.4 Million

USD 10,047.4 Million CAGR (2025–2030): 7.6%

7.6% Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Company Insights

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is characterized by the presence of established global players and emerging manufacturers, all competing to address the growing need for efficient and compliant packaging solutions. Leading companies focus on automation, innovation, and global expansion to strengthen their market positions.

IMA Group designs and manufactures automatic processing and packaging machinery for industries including pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. Its portfolio includes filling, sealing, labeling, and cartoning systems. Operating in approximately 80 countries, the company maintains a strong global presence through subsidiaries and partnerships that allow it to meet diverse regional requirements.

Uhlmann Group specializes in pharmaceutical packaging solutions and operates through a network of brands such as Uhlmann Pac-Systeme, Koch Pac-Systeme, and Wonder Packing Machinery. With sales operations across 18 locations in 14 countries, the company delivers high-tech solutions for blistering, bottling, and cartoning, along with integrated services covering consulting, project execution, and long-term support.

Emerging players such as Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc. and Bonfiglioli Engineering (TASI Group) are also gaining traction. Vanguard provides processing and packaging equipment to customers in over 85 countries, emphasizing cost efficiency and streamlined procurement. Bonfiglioli Engineering specializes in pharmaceutical packaging inspection systems, particularly noninvasive leak testing, and operates in 75 countries with more than 5,000 installations worldwide.

Key Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Companies

Robert Bosch

Romaco Holding

Marchesini Group

Körber AG

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

Uhlmann Group

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies

Bausch + Ströbel

Coesia

Vanguard Pharmaceuticals Equipment

MULTIVAC Group

OPTIMA Packaging Group

ACG Worldwide

BREVETTI CEA S.P.A

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by rising pharmaceutical production, stringent regulatory requirements, and expanding global healthcare needs. Increasing demand for automation, compliance-driven packaging features, and scalable manufacturing solutions is driving investments in advanced equipment. As pharmaceutical manufacturers continue to expand capacity and modernize operations, packaging equipment will remain a critical component in ensuring product safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance, reinforcing long-term market growth.