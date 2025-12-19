Smart Cloud Contact Marks 20 Years of Innovation, Unveiling AI-Driven, Contact Center Solutions for Nigerian Businesses

LAGOS, NIGERIA, 2025-12-19 — /EPR Network/ — Smart Cloud Contact, a pioneer in Nigeria’s telecommunications and customer experience sector, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of digital transformation for over 500 organizations across West Africa. To celebrate this milestone, the company has officially unveiled its next-generation, AI-driven Cloud Contact Center suite, specifically engineered to help Nigerian enterprises navigate the current economic climate of FX volatility and rising operational costs.

As Nigerian businesses face the dual challenge of high dollar exchange rates for foreign software and physical logistical hurdles like fuel scarcity and traffic, Smart Cloud Contact’s new solution provides a timely alternative. By offering transparent Naira-based pricing, the company allows firms to decouple their customer service budgets from the fluctuating US Dollar, ensuring financial predictability and sustainability.

Modernizing Customer Support with AI and Omnichannel Engagement The new platform leverages the award-winning contact center cloud system system architecture, integrating advanced Artificial Intelligence to automate up to 40% of routine inquiries. This “Beyond the Phone” approach unifies Voice, WhatsApp Business API, Email, and SMS into a single, intuitive dashboard.

“For 20 years, we’ve navigated every technological shift in Nigeria, from basic PBX servers to the sophisticated AI ecosystems we deploy today,” said Moses Bolaji, CEO of Smart Cloud Contact. “Our mission has always been to empower local businesses. By moving support to the cloud and billing in Naira, we aren’t just selling software; we are providing the stability and efficiency Nigerian firms need to thrive in 2025.”

Key Highlights of the AI-Driven Cloud Solution:

Operational Resilience: Remote work capabilities allow “Remote Call Center Agents” to stay productive from anywhere, bypassing Lagos traffic and fuel-related commute issues.

40% Cost Savings: The shift from heavy Capital Expenditure (CapEx) on hardware to a simple Monthly Subscription (OpEx) drastically lowers the barrier to entry for SMEs.

Scalability for Peak Seasons: Businesses can instantly add or remove agents during high-traffic periods like “Black Friday” without purchasing additional physical phones or cabling.

99.99% Uptime: Backed by local Nigerian support teams, the system ensures zero downtime, even during the most demanding transaction periods for Fintech and E-commerce giants.

A Legacy of Trust Having completed over 500 successful deployments, Smart Cloud Contact remains a trusted partner for industry leaders in Finance, Logistics, and Gaming, including brands like MegaLotto Nigeria and African Asset Advancers. As the company enters its third decade, it remains committed to “Local Expertise with Global Standards,” ensuring that world-class customer experience technology is accessible to every Nigerian business.

For more information or to schedule a live demo of the Cloud Contact Center, visit www.smartcloudcontact.com.

About Smart Cloud Contact

Smart Cloud Contact is Nigeria’s leading provider of intelligent, AI-powered contact center solutions. With 20+ years of experience and a deep understanding of the Nigerian business landscape, the company specializes in contact center implementation, omnichannel engagement, and customer service automation

CITY, Country, 2025-12-18 — /EPR Network/ —