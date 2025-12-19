UV LED Market 2030: Empowering Applications Beyond Lighting

The global UV LED market was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.68 billion by 2030, expanding at a robust CAGR of 24.6% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly lighting technologies, along with the rising adoption of UV LEDs across a wide range of applications, particularly disinfection, sterilization, and curing.

Growing awareness of the environmental and health risks associated with mercury-based UV lamps has significantly accelerated the transition toward UV LED technology. UV LEDs are mercury-free, offer a longer operational lifespan, and consume less energy, making them a safer and more sustainable alternative. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements have improved the performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of UV LEDs, further supporting market expansion.

UV LEDs require considerably lower power compared to conventional UV lamps, which enhances their appeal for applications such as medical devices, sterilization systems, and water purification. Increasing emphasis on energy conservation and sustainability is also contributing to wider adoption. For example, in October 2023, UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI) announced the global availability of its UVDI-GO UV LED Surface Sanitizer for healthcare environments. The device demonstrated over 99.99% effectiveness in deactivating common healthcare-associated microorganisms within 20 seconds, offering fast, portable, and safe surface sanitization for trained healthcare professionals.

Ongoing innovation in UV LED technology continues to drive market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing output power, thermal management, efficiency, and product lifespan, making UV LEDs more reliable and economically viable. The use of advanced materials and improved manufacturing techniques has enabled higher-performance UV LEDs suitable for industrial curing and advanced manufacturing applications. For instance, in May 2023, NICHIA CORPORATION, a leading Japanese LED manufacturer, introduced a new LED irradiation device designed for precise assessment of UV sensitivity, including microorganism inactivation. The device ensures accurate evaluation by considering electrical and thermal characteristics, irradiance distribution, exposure time, beam angle, surface reflections, and sample temperature.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global UV LED market, accounting for 40.1% of total revenue in 2023. Rapid industrialization and urbanization across the region have increased demand for advanced and efficient lighting solutions. UV LEDs are increasingly used in industries such as printing, coatings, and electronics, where fast and precise curing capabilities are critical.

the UV-C segment dominated the market with over 50% share in 2023. Strong demand for effective sterilization solutions is a major growth driver, as UV-C light can deactivate viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens without the use of chemicals. This makes UV-C LEDs highly preferred in healthcare facilities, public spaces, and personal-use devices. By power output, the 1W–5W segment accounted for more than 42.0% of the market share in 2023. These UV LEDs offer an optimal balance between performance and energy efficiency, making them suitable for applications such as ink, coating, and adhesive curing, medical and scientific equipment, and selected sterilization processes. Their compatibility with portable and compact devices has also driven adoption in consumer electronics and personal care products.

the UV curing segment held the largest share at 30.3% in 2023. UV LED curing solutions provide energy-efficient, long-lasting alternatives to traditional mercury lamps, offering advantages such as reduced power consumption, low heat generation, and enhanced safety. By end use, the industrial segment accounted for 31.5% of the market share in 2023. Industries increasingly rely on UV LEDs to improve productivity, operational efficiency, and sustainability. Continuous innovation is expanding application possibilities across industrial sectors, positioning UV LEDs as a key enabler of energy-efficient manufacturing processes.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1.36 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.68 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 24.6%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the UV LED market are actively pursuing strategic initiatives such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and strategic agreements to strengthen their competitive position. These efforts are focused on expanding application portfolios, enhancing technological capabilities, and addressing the growing demand for efficient and sustainable UV LED solutions.

Key Players

Advanced Optoelectronic Technology, Inc.

Crystal IS, Inc.

EPISTAR Corporation

Excelitas Noblelight

LG Innotek

Lumileds Holding B.V.

NICHIA CORPORATION

ams-OSRAM AG

Phoseon Technology

Semileds Corporation

Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc. (SETi)

Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd.

STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Ushio, Inc.

Violumas

Conclusion

The global UV LED market is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by the shift toward energy-efficient, mercury-free lighting technologies and the growing need for effective disinfection, curing, and industrial solutions. Advancements in UV LED performance, power efficiency, and thermal management are broadening application potential across healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and consumer electronics. With Asia Pacific leading the market and continued innovation from key industry players, the UV LED market is well-positioned to reach USD 5.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% over the forecast period.