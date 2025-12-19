Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Driven by Outsourcing Trends

The global biologics contract manufacturing market was valued at USD 31.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand to USD 57.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for advanced biologics, increasing investments in biopharmaceutical research by both public and private stakeholders, and a growing number of approvals for novel biologic therapies.

The market is further supported by continuous advancements in biologics development, including monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, and recombinant proteins. As biopharmaceutical companies increasingly focus on innovation and pipeline expansion, outsourcing manufacturing activities to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) has become a strategic priority to optimize costs, reduce timelines, and scale production efficiently.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the biologics contract manufacturing market in 2024, accounting for a revenue share of 34.8%, supported by a strong biopharmaceutical ecosystem, advanced infrastructure, and favorable regulatory policies. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 10.9%, driven by expanding manufacturing capacities, lower production costs, and increasing investments by global players.

By product type, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) represented the largest segment, capturing 52.4% of the market share in 2024, owing to their widespread use in the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and chronic diseases. Based on indication, oncology emerged as the leading segment, accounting for 36.0% of the total market revenue, reflecting the growing global burden of cancer and the strong biologics pipeline targeting oncology indications.

Market Size & CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 31.9 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 57.59 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.3%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Ongoing research and development initiatives, along with supportive regulatory frameworks, are expected to further accelerate market expansion. In December 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released draft guidance for its Accelerated Approval Program, aimed at expediting the approval of therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Such regulatory measures are likely to shorten development timelines and encourage greater outsourcing of biologics manufacturing.

The growing demand for advanced biologics has also intensified capacity expansion efforts among CMOs and CDMOs. For example, in February 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the expansion of its biologics manufacturing facility in St. Louis, Missouri, increasing production capacity from 2,000 liters to 5,000 liters to support complex therapies for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and rare disorders.

In addition, the rising number of new drug approvals continues to fuel demand for contract manufacturing services. In 2024 alone, the FDA approved approximately 44 new drugs across various therapeutic areas. Biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly rely on contract manufacturers to overcome internal capacity limitations and benefit from cost-efficient, scalable production models.

Key Biologics Contract Manufacturing Company Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of several global players, including WuXi Biologics, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Lonza, Samsung Biologics, AbbVie Inc., and others. These companies actively pursue strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, facility expansions, and technology upgrades to strengthen their competitive positioning.

WuXi Biologics offers integrated end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development, and commercialization. As of June 2024, the company had approximately 359 projects in pre-clinical development, 311 in early-stage clinical trials, 56 in late-stage clinical trials, and 16 in commercial manufacturing.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies supports biopharmaceutical and biotech companies through biologics, advanced therapy, and vaccine development and manufacturing. The company operates facilities across the U.S. and Europe and utilizes diverse production platforms, including mammalian cell culture, microbial fermentation, and insect cell culture.

Key Biologics Contract Manufacturing Companies

WuXi Biologics

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Lonza

Samsung Biologics

AbbVie Inc.

Catalent

BioReliance (Merck KGaA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Conclusion

In conclusion, the biologics contract manufacturing market is poised for robust growth through 2030, supported by increasing biologics demand, expanding R&D pipelines, favorable regulatory initiatives, and the growing strategic importance of CMOs and CDMOs. With continued investments in capacity expansion and technological innovation, contract manufacturers are expected to play a critical role in enabling the scalable and cost-effective production of next-generation biologic therapies worldwide.

