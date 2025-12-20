Items Signed by Lincoln, Marilyn, Ruth, Apollo XI Crew are in University Archives’ Jan. 7th Auction

Wilton, CT, 2025-12-20 — /EPR Network/ — A spectacular vintage press photograph signed by Marilyn Monroe, a vintage press photograph signed by Babe Ruth, an official NASA color portrait photograph signed by all three Apollo XI crew members, and an original oversized sepia-colored portrait photograph of Abraham Lincoln originally taken in 1860 are a few of the headliner lots in University Archives’ online-only Rare Autographs & Books Including Lincoln & Space Exploration auction slated for Wednesday, January 7th.

Notably, more than 20 lots in the sale are dedicated to Abraham Lincoln, including Lincoln autographed material, photographs, medals, currency, and ephemera, plus two autographed letters signed by Mary Todd Lincoln. Some of the highlights are described a little further down.

The auction, starting promptly at 10am Eastern Time, is filled with items in many categories. The catalog in its entirety – all 526 lots – is up for viewing and bidding now on the University Archives website, www.UniversityArchives.com, plus the popular platforms Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

“We’re ringing in the New Year on January 7th with an auction that showcases over 520 lots of exceptional historical items,” said John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives. He added, “The auction gives prominence to two outstanding, largely unreserved collections, among our other usual treasures. Collectors and institutions will be sure to find everything they are hunting for.”

The largely unreserved collections include Part II of A Superb Space Collection, a particularly fine assortment of Space autographs and memorabilia assembled by a Texas gentleman; as well as Part IV of A Top-Notch Collection, curated by a sophisticated California connoisseur, who purchased rare and desirable autographed items from Charles Hamilton, Joe Rubinfine, Kenneth Rendell, and other legendary dealers. Each collection contains over 30 highly collectible lots.

Three lots in the sale relate to Marilyn Monroe, including Lot 331, the spectacular and gorgeous vintage press photograph signed by the starlet, PSA/DNA slabbed and certified authentic, as well as a 1950 check issued to her hair stylist, and a personally owned cordial glass, ex-Christie’s. The presentation portrait photograph was taken by Frank Powolny, circa 1953, around the time that the film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes was released. It has a pre-sale estimate of $15,000-$20,000.

Lot 514 is the Babe Ruth signed PSA/DNA Type II vintage press photograph taken by baseball photographer Charles M. Conlon, capturing one of the most famous pictures of the “Sultan of Swat” at home plate during his New York Yankees era. The Ruth signed photo comes with a miniature Ruth Louisville Slugger baseball bat, 16 inches long. The lot should fetch $5,000-$7,000.

The Space & Aviation category includes nearly 80 lots, ranging from autographed material, photographs and ephemera, to artwork, space-flown relics and deaccessioned NASA equipment. Lot 202 is the official NASA color portrait photograph signed by all three Apollo XI crew members, circa 1974, pre-certified by space expert Steve Zarelli. Estimate: $2,400-$5,000.

Lot 239 is an Endeavour STS-111-flown Hasselblad 203S space camera, with a 70mm body and NASA Class I flight hardware, with a view finder, power winder, IR remote and manual winder. The Space-flown photographic equipment comes with a data module and a 70mm film magazine flown on the Atlantis, Columbia, Discover and Endeavour missions. Estimate: $20,000-$25,000.

Lot 91 is the Abraham Lincoln oversized sepia-colored photograph after Alexander Hesler, measuring a stout 13 inches by 16 inches. The original portrait photograph was originally taken on June 3, 1860 in Springfield, Illinois just a few weeks after Lincoln was nominated as Republican Party presidential candidate. The large photo shows amazing detail and should bring $3,000-$4,000.

Lot 88 is a phenomenal 8-page autograph letter, signed and dated April 15, 1865 in Washington, D.C., written by G.W. Watson, a barkeeper and possible Ford’s Theatre musician, who recounted an eyewitness account of Lincoln’s assassination as told to him by Benjamin Butler’s private secretary, Wesley R. Batchelder. Watson reports universal confusion, rumors, and dismay in the hours following Lincoln’s assassination. With two pen illustrations, including one of the President’s Box. Estimate: $15,000-$24,000.

Lot 82 is a Mary Todd Lincoln autograph letter signed, dated May 20, 1870 in Eger, Bohemia, in which the widowed First Lady laments her financial insecurity. Lincoln had just heard about the recent U.S. Senate decision to reject her pension request, an action that she characterized as “injur[ing] & defraud[ing] the widow & orphans of the great & good man (Abraham Lincoln), who loved & served his country.” She was later granted a $3,000 pension, in July 1870. Estimate: $12,000-$15,000.

Lot 87 is an Abraham Lincoln autograph note signed and dated January 11, 1863 in Washington, D.C., granting permission to Mrs. Rebecca Rust of Virginia, to visit her husband, a Confederate prisoner of war, in Rock Island, Illinois. Mrs. Rust later recounted in her memoirs that Lincoln’s generosity in extending her the visitor’s pass changed her perspective of the Union leader. Estimate: $6,500-$9,000.

Lot 53 is a Thomas Jefferson signed and personally owned book, Vol. IV of Plutarch’s Morals (London: Printed for W. Taylor, 1718), from Jefferson’s library, and with provenance from U.S. Senate clerk Lewis Henry Machen. The volume is signed with a “T” on the “I” leaf on pg. 193, and also features a 12-word holographic inscription on the first extant page. Not seen at auction for over 200 years! Jefferson and other Founding Fathers were inspired by Plutarch, the Greek philosopher. Estimate: $26,000-$35,000.

Lot 490 is an Isaac Newton autograph manuscript fragment comprised of nine lines (more than 85 words) written in both Latin and English. In it, the legendary scientist delves into a religious discussion of the relationship between God and Jesus. Estimate: $18,000-$20,000.

Lot 434 is an Ernest Hemingway limited first edition copy of A Farewell to Arms (N.Y.: Charles Scribner’s Sons, 1929), signed by Hemingway on the limitation page. The book comes from the collection of fellow writer Owen Wister, Jr. of The Virginian fame. Estimate: $14,000-$16,000.

Lot 456 is an 11-page autograph manuscript signed by Ayn Rand, a heavily edited draft of what would become her July 22, 1962 “Ayn Rand Column” published in the Los Angeles Times. Titled “The Cold Civil War”, the draft includes 900+ words with additional emendations and comments on the intersection of Kennedy-era politics and the U.S. economy. Estimate: $12,000-$15,000.

