India, 2025-12-22 — /EPR Network/ — A resident of Erraguntla near Kadapa, Shivamma, has reported significant recovery from a severe leg infection after receiving specialized care at KBK Multispeciality Hospitals. The patient was previously advised at local medical facilities that her condition could require amputation due to extensive swelling, blisters, and worsening infection.

According to Shivamma, the diagnosis caused serious concern for her family, as the infection was described as severe and potentially life-threatening.

“I was told that my leg might need to be removed and that the infection could worsen further,” Shivamma recalled.

Search for Specialized Care Leads to Treatment at KBK Multispeciality Hospitals

Shivamma’s son, who resides in the United States, sought alternative treatment options in India after learning about the possible amputation. Through online research, he identified KBK Multispeciality Hospitals as a facility known for advanced infection management and wound care.

After reviewing patient recovery stories and treatment approaches, he arranged for his mother to receive care at KBK Multispeciality Hospitals and traveled to India to support her treatment.

A patient testimonial video shared by Shivamma documents her recovery journey and experience at the hospital.

▶️ Watch the Patient Success Story Here

Structured Treatment Focused on Healing and Infection Control

Upon admission, the medical team at KBK Multispeciality Hospitals developed a structured care plan focused on managing severe cellulitis, blisters, and infection. The treatment emphasized careful monitoring, wound care, and infection control.

Shivamma reported that the swelling gradually reduced and the blisters healed completely within a short period. She is now able to walk comfortably and no longer experiences pain related to the condition.

Emphasizing Timely and Specialized Medical Care

Shivamma expressed satisfaction with the care provided and acknowledged the role of timely intervention in her recovery.

“The doctors took good care of me, and now I have no problems. Everything has healed well,” she said.

Her case highlights the importance of seeking specialized medical evaluation for severe infections, especially when amputation is suggested as a possible outcome.

About KBK Multispeciality Hospitals

KBK Multispeciality Hospitals is a healthcare center offering comprehensive services in infection management, wound care, and recovery-focused treatment. The hospital follows evidence-based practices and a patient-centered approach to support healing and long-term mobility.