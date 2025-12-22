CHETU CELEBRATES TEAM SPIRIT AND FITNESS AT ITS ANNUAL SPORTS DAY

SUNRISE, FL, 2025-12-22 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu , a global digital intelligence and custom software solutions provider, recently hosted Sports Day 2025, an annual celebration uniting employees from various departments for a day brimming with energy, friendly competition, and teamwork.

The high-spirited event featured a dynamic lineup of games, including Football, Kabaddi, Tug of War, and an array of track-and-field competitions. The campus buzzed with excitement as colleagues cheered for their teams, celebrating fitness, camaraderie, and Chetu’s culture of collaboration.

“Sports Day at Chetu is more than just competition; it’s about building stronger teams, encouraging wellness, and creating memories beyond work,” said Manish Kumar, HR Manager at Chetu. “Seeing the enthusiasm, team spirit, and participation this year has been truly inspiring. It reflects the work culture we value at Chetu — one that is energetic, collaborative, and people-focused.”

The Football Championship served as the centerpiece of the day’s festivities.

“Winning the Football Championship felt incredible,” said Sunil Negi, Senior Team Lead at Chetu, from the winning team. “But more than the victory, it was the spirit of teamwork and the support from our colleagues that made it special. It was pure fun, and we can’t wait for next year’s game.”

Equally captivating was the Kabaddi Match, marked by swift raids, strategic plays, and edge-of-the-seat moments. The event showcased the agility, determination, and teamwork. Meanwhile, the Tug of War added a lighthearted yet competitive twist to the day, bringing bursts of laughter and intense energy as teams gave their all for victory.

“Tug of War was a blast! It had everyone screaming, laughing, and pulling with all their strength,” said Abhishek Kumar, Team Member at Chetu, who happily participated. “It was the perfect mix of fun and competition, and honestly, the highlight of the day for many of us.”

Beyond the games, the event underscored Chetu’s commitment to promoting health, work-life balance, and employee engagement.

“By fostering an environment that champions wellness and unity, Chetu continues to build a workplace where teams thrive—both on and off the field,” Manish Kumar added.

For more information and job opportunities, please visit Chetu’s Career Page.

About Chetu India:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital intelligence and custom software solutions. With over 2,800 experts worldwide, Chetu’s India campus includes three advanced development centers in Sector 63, Noida. Spanning more than 169,000 square feet, these state-of-the-art facilities offer an ideal setting for developers working on cutting-edge software solutions. In addition to a dedicated Training & Development Center for recent technical graduates, the Noida campus features modern amenities—including gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs—that foster both professional growth and community. For more information, please visit www.chetu.com.