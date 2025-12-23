Powder Coating Equipment Market 2030: Green Coat Glory

Powder Coating Equipment Market Summary

The global powder coating equipment market was valued at USD 2,929.9 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4,329.0 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is supported by the increasing demand for powder coating solutions that offer ease of application, enhanced flexibility, superior finish quality, and improved storage performance. In addition, the growing need for energy-efficient equipment, driven by the depletion of non-renewable energy resources, is contributing to the rising adoption of powder coating technologies worldwide.

The market experienced a slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic due to widespread production shutdowns, reduced consumer spending, and significant disruptions in global supply chains. The automotive sector, a major end user of powder coating equipment, was particularly impacted, resulting in a decline in machinery orders during 2020. This temporary contraction affected overall market momentum; however, recovery efforts in manufacturing and industrial output have since supported a gradual rebound in demand.

In the United States, increasing domestic manufacturing activities and the trend toward nearshoring are expected to drive demand for powder coating equipment, particularly powder coat guns. Furthermore, the U.S. government’s emphasis on promoting coating technologies that do not emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) is accelerating the adoption of powder coatings. Rising private sector investments in the paint and coatings industry are also anticipated to support market revenue growth across the region.

Environmental regulations aimed at reducing VOC emissions have significantly influenced market expansion in the U.S. and Europe. Regulatory bodies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Commission (EU) have implemented strict rules and directives to limit VOC emissions, encouraging the shift toward powder coating technologies. Similarly, China introduced VOC emission standards in December 2020, which further boosted the adoption of powder coatings and increased demand for related equipment.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global powder coating equipment market, accounting for 46.7% of total revenue in 2022.

The Central & South America market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

The ovens and booths product segment led the market with a 39.3% global revenue share in 2022.

The consumer application segment held the largest share, accounting for more than 23.6% of global revenue in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 2,929.9 million

USD 2,929.9 million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4,329.0 million

USD 4,329.0 million CAGR (2023–2030): 5.0%

5.0% Largest Market (2022): Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Manufacturers operating in the powder coating equipment market are increasingly adopting strategies such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, and geographic expansions to strengthen their market presence and address evolving technological requirements. Product launches focused on improving efficiency, performance, and ergonomics are particularly prominent.

For example, on January 27, 2022, Gema Switzerland GmbH introduced OptiFlex Pro manual units featuring power boost technology to enhance manual powder coating performance. This power boost function delivers 110 kV and 110 µA of high-voltage output at the push of a button, enabling the rapid and safe application of difficult-to-process powders. The OptiFlex Pro units are designed to support ergonomic operation and high adaptability across industrial environments.

Some of the key players operating in the global powder coating equipment market include:

Nordson Corporation

Gema Switzerland GmbH

WAGNER

ANEST IWATA Corporation

Carlisle

Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., Ltd.

Mitsuba Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Statfield Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

SAMES KREMLIN

Eastwood Company

Parker Ionics

Red Line Industries Ltd

Reliant Finishing Systems

Pittsburgh Spray Equipment Co.

Oven Empire Manufacturing

Conclusion

The powder coating equipment market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by increasing demand for high-performance, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly coating solutions. Regulatory measures aimed at reducing VOC emissions, along with the recovery of key end-use industries such as automotive and consumer goods, are strengthening market fundamentals. Continued technological advancements, rising investments in coatings infrastructure, and expanding manufacturing activities across regions are expected to sustain long-term market expansion.