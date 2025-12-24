Isaiah Brown Joins Johnson Brunetti

Franklin, MA, 2025-12-24 — /EPR Network/ — Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialist firm, founded in 2003, recently announced the addition of Isaiah Brown as a client relationship coordinator.

In this role, Brown coordinates workshops and events, supports clients, and serves as a liaison between advisors and clients.

“Isaiah has a knack for managing multiple project simultaneously without a drop in the quality of service,” said Linda Walter, Regional Operations Manager. “He has an affable way about him that gives both clients and co-workers the confidence that everything is under control. He’s has been a welcome addition to our team.”

Brown attended the University of Arkansas and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a focus in business analytics.

“It’s a real tight-knit group here at Johnson Brunetti and I love how we work collaboratively with clients and on projects. As someone who’s relatively new to the financial services industry, it’s reassuring that if I have a question, I can go to just about anybody in the firm and get some help,” said Brown.

A native of Arkansas, Brown resides in Brighton with his girlfriend Rachell. In his spare time, he’s a soccer referee official for high school and college matches across southeastern Massachusetts. An outdoorsman, he also enjoys exploring his new home state, particularly the western and southeastern parts of the state.

About Johnson Brunetti

Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit http://www.JohnsonBrunetti.com.