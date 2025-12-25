Nashik, India, 2025-12-25 — /EPR Network/ —Under the leadership and meticulous planning of CEng. Shreekant Patil, a renowned Startup India Mentor, a landmark conference was convened to strengthen Nashik’s and Maharashtra’s agri-food processing ecosystem. The event, organized with the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) and Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), aligned with central government programs to translate policy into local action, with a clear emphasis on implementing MOFPI schemes such as PM Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) to deliver scalable impact.

The program focused on strengthening food processing infrastructure, establishing quality-assured food testing labs, and embracing modern technologies to uplift local businesses, ensuring that the agenda for PMKSY integration, irradiation infrastructure, and accreditation-driven testing would drive tangible outcomes for MSMEs and entrepreneurs across North Maharashtra.

The inaugural session began with a lamp-lighting ceremony led by Dr. Amit Joshi, Director of Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Shri Nitin Jawale, IAS, Director of Admin, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), followed by the address of the Chief Guest at 10:10 AM, Dr. Ranjit Singh, IA&AS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India.

The program also featured Shri Ashish Nahar, President of Nashik Industries & Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA), and Chartered Engineer Shreekant Patil, along with other dignitaries on the dais.

Dr. Ranjit Singh, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the chief guest for the event, emphasized that everyone should benefit from the various schemes aimed at strengthening food processing infrastructure. This key message underscores the conference’s commitment to translating policy into practical outcomes for Nashik’s agri‑food sector, aligning with MOFPI priorities and PM Sampada/PMKSY initiatives.

The second session on Food Irradiation and Food Testing Infrastructure highlighted the Government of India’s mission to enhance safety and quality through robust infrastructure, with concrete discussions on setting up irradiation units and testing labs under PMKSY — PM Sampada, and involved key inputs from Shri Vivek Kumar Singh, Dy. Secretary, MoFPI; Dr. S. Gautam of BARC; Ms. Rini Narayan of NABL; and Dr. Sunil K. Ghosh of IIT‑Mumbai, among others. The program also underscored the crucial role of accreditation and testing capacity in safeguarding public health and boosting consumer confidence, while interactive segments provided clarifications on technology, DPR preparation, and scheme compliance.

A highlight of the afternoon was the vote of appreciation delivered by CEng. Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor, Technical Committee Member BIS, and Esteemed Member of KCCI & NIMA, whose closing remarks reinforced the need for strengthened public‑private‑academic collaboration to sustain momentum.

Mr. Milind Rajput, Power committee Chairman & EC Member at NIMA, moderated the event with expertise, guiding discussions and ensuring a seamless flow between sessions, his role as moderator helped frame each segment for maximum practical impact.

Feedback from the audience to CEng. Shreekant Patil, who was — The man behind the event, was overwhelmingly positive, with participants praising the depth of insight, the practicality of the discussions, and the clear pathway toward implementing MOFPI schemes in Nashik and beyond; many attendees urged that similar programs be organized in the near future to maintain the pace of progress under his vision for Nashik’s growth.

As the conference concluded, organizers outlined an actionable roadmap aimed at expanding food testing capacity, upgrading processing infrastructure, and accelerating irradiation and related technologies, with strengthened partnerships across government, industry, and research institutions to translate policy into practice and to catalyze scalable growth across Maharashtra’s agri‑food value chain.

The event affirmed CEng. Shreekant Patil’s vision of Nashik as a hub for modern food processing technologies and standards-driven growth, and it reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering small businesses through targeted grants, skill development, and infrastructure support, aligning with MOFPI priorities and the broader national agenda for a resilient and competitive Indian agri‑food sector.

CEng. Shreekant Patil

“Leading this initiative means building a resilient, standards-driven agri-food ecosystem where infrastructure, testing, and modern technology empower local businesses to grow and compete on larger platforms.”

Shreekant Patil’s Role

CEng. Shreekant Patil , Chartered Engineer & Export Council Member & respected Startup India Mentor, served as the event’s catalyst, orchestrating planning and execution, and articulating a clear pathway for leveraging government schemes to benefit local agri-food entrepreneurs.

Shreekant Patil’s leadership reinforced a collaborative ecosystem approach, connecting MSMEs, research institutions, and government programs to accelerate infrastructure development, testing capabilities, and technology adoption across Nashik and the wider state.

The forum highlighted Shreekant Patil’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs with practical tools and networks necessary to access national markets, improve compliance, and drive sustainable growth.