12 Hours, Zero Disruption: The Period Panty You Can Trust 

Bengaluru, India, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Most period products haven’t evolved to match what women actually need day to day. Mahina is reshaping this experience with a design-first approach that puts comfort and practicality at the centre of period care. With long-wear protection and a thoughtfully engineered design, Mahina’s period panty for women gives users the freedom to move through their day without the constant interruptions that traditional products create.

The Innovation Behind Mahina’s Period Protection

Mahina’s period panty for women looks and feels like everyday underwear but comes with built-in period protection. Its multi-layer gusset features a soft moisture-wicking layer that keeps the top surface dry, an absorbent middle layer that locks in menstrual fluid, and a breathable, leakproof barrier that prevents leaks whilst still allowing airflow. These layers are bond-sealed rather than stitched to eliminate any gaps that could cause leaks. The result is reliable period protection that feels natural and requires little attention throughout the day.

The collection includes 3 absorbency levels that replace up to 5 disposable pads at once and can be worn for up to 12 hours.

If you use 3 pads or 4 tampons in 12 hours, go for Medium absorbency.

If you use 4 pads or 5 tampons in 12 hours, go for Heavy absorbency.

If you use 5 pads or 7 tampons in 12 hours, go for Super Heavy absorbency.

What sets Mahina’s period panty for women apart is its adaptability. Users can choose the fabric that feels best on their skin, whether that is breathable cotton for everyday ease or MicroModal for a softer, seamless feel. The design stays aligned through movement, whether women are turning in their sleep, moving between meetings or heading to the gym, offering comfort without bunching, shifting or slipping out of place.

For busy routines, period panties bring a sense of predictability. It supports uninterrupted sleep, long travel days and packed schedules where finding a washroom is not always possible. Each panty can be washed and reused one hundred times, thus replacing hundreds of disposable pads or tampons across its lifespan. It is an option that fits personal comfort while reducing waste at the same time.

For many women, a small set removes the need for pharmacy runs, emergency purchases or constant restocking. The routine becomes simpler, the cost becomes more manageable and comfort is always available when the day begins. Ultimately, period panties for women work because they adapt to the wearer’s life and not the other way around, giving women a period product that finally keeps up with them.

A New Standard For Period Protection

Mahina is helping shape a future where period care aligns with women’s lives rather than complicating them. With engineering-led design, breathable fabrics and absorbency levels that support everything from steady flow to the most demanding days, Mahina brings a more confident and uninterrupted period experience to everyday routines.

Discover the full range of Mahina’s period care and choose protection that keeps up with your day, from start to finish.