MoveStrong Staircase Installation Elevates Functional Training at CLUB4 Fitness

Innovative U-Shaped Staircase and Ramp Obstacle Brings Next-Level Functional Fitness to Members of All Levels

NEW YORK, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — MoveStrong, a leader in functional training equipment, announces the successful installation of its Functional Training Staircase at CLUB4 Fitness, enhancing the facility’s training capabilities and supporting members’ strength, mobility, and performance goals. The innovative U-shaped staircase and ramp obstacle provides a versatile platform for functional fitness, allowing coaches to deliver challenging, real-world movement programming to athletes of all levels.

Designed to combine upward movement with a wide variety of exercises, the MoveStrong Fitness Staircase improves strength, stamina, and overall performance. The U-shaped design features one staircase and one ramp, with integrated grab ropes for assisted climbs, controlled descents, or resistance-based rope exercises.

To maximize space and functionality, the area beneath the staircase has been equipped with integrated training features, creating a multi-purpose performance station. This includes a kickplate with medicine ball target and storage, a GRT for Olympic Bar based strength and stability training, a heavy bag for conditioning and coordination, pull-up bars including dual-height options, an adjustable step and dip station, and a push-up bar for a wide variety of bodyweight exercises.

The installation at CLUB4 Fitness demonstrates how MoveStrong equipment can transform standard gym space into a versatile, full-body training hub, supporting progressive, coach-led programs and helping members develop strength, confidence, and real-world movement skills.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional strength training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget,

design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

https://www.movestrongfit.com/whomovesstrong/2025/12/14/club4-fitness-levels-up-with-the-movestrong-staircase-installation