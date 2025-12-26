Ample launches ‘Apple for Enterprise’ program to empower modern workplaces in India   

Posted on 2025-12-26

Bengaluru, November, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — Ample, one of the foremost Apple Premium Partners in India, recently announced its new Apple for Enterprise program- a full-service solution designed to help Indian businesses adopt and manage Apple solutions at scale. 
 
 
Featuring device procurement, zero-touch device deployment, MDM integration, app enablement, and 24/7 support, the program offers a seamless experience to IT departments and employees. Designed for hybrid and mobile-first organisations, it enables secure, breathable, and productivity-revealing Apple adoption in sectors such as IT, BFSI, education and retail. 
 
 
“Apple is making inroads into the enterprise space and our program enables organisations to deploy and manage their Apple estate effectively,” a spokesperson for the company said. 
 
 
With over 20 years of experience in providing tech solutions and deeply rooted in enterprise, Ample’s latest initiative further simplifies the device lifecycle management space while enhancing the digital workplace experience. 
 
 
For further details, visit https://ample.co.in 

