MSPDCL Introduces Smart Meters in Imphal, Manipur

Consumer Awareness Programmes Launched to Promote Transparency and Address Myths

Imphal, Manipur, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) has successfully introduced Smart Electricity Meters in Imphal, marking a significant milestone in the modernization of the state’s power distribution system. This initiative represents a forward-looking step toward improving billing accuracy, enhancing operational efficiency, and empowering electricity consumers through technology.

The smart meter rollout is being implemented by the authorized agency, Sangai Smart Metering Pvt. Ltd., using advanced Polaris Smart Meters. The project aligns with national power sector reforms and MSPDCL’s commitment to building a transparent, reliable, and consumer-centric electricity ecosystem in Manipur.

Clarifying Misconceptions with Facts

Some Myths to be debunked:

Smart Meters Increase Electricity Bills.

Smart Meters Are Unsafe.

Smart Meters Invade Personal Privacy.

Smart Meters Can Be Easily Hacked.

Smart Meters Cause Health Problems Due to Radiation.

Smart meters are more accurate than Analog meters.

One of the main objectives is to address widespread myths surrounding smart meters. Residents are being informed that:

Smart meters are tested and certified as per national standards.

They do not increase electricity tariffs.

Billing is based strictly on actual consumption.

The meters are tamper-proof and secure.

Smart meters represent a major upgrade from conventional electricity meters. Unlike manual meters that require physical readings, smart meters automatically record energy consumption and transmit accurate data to the utility system. This eliminates estimation errors, reduces billing disputes, and ensures that consumers pay only for the electricity they actually use.

Key Benefits Explained

Smart meters don’t run fast or inflate bills: They record electricity consumption accurately and transparently, ensuring customers are billed only for the power they actually use.

Install smart meters today and get 1% Rebate on electricity rates: Consumers who opt for smart meters benefit from a direct rebate, making electricity usage more cost-effective.

With smart meters, you get accurate bills without manual meter readings: Smart meters eliminate estimation errors by automatically recording and transmitting real-time consumption data.

Smart meters are secure, tamper-proof, and ensure transparent billing: Designed with advanced security features, smart meters prevent tampering and ensure complete billing transparency.

Smart meters help you track your daily energy consumption through your smart mobile app: Consumers can monitor real-time electricity consumption, helping them make informed decisions and manage usage efficiently.

With smart meters, you pay for what you use and save on your electricity bills: Smart meters promote responsible energy consumption, enabling users to control costs and reduce unnecessary usage.

Smart meters allow you to set your own spending limit and stay within budget: Consumers can plan electricity expenses better by setting usage alerts and spending thresholds.

Easily recharge your smart meter from anywhere, anytime, using your mobile app: Smart meters support easy digital recharges, offering convenience and uninterrupted power supply.

Smart meters help MSPDCL improve power reliability for your home/business: Smart meters help MSPDCL monitor supply more effectively, leading to faster issue resolution and better service reliability.

Empowering Consumers Through Technology

One of the major benefits highlighted during the awareness programmes is the ability for consumers to track their electricity usage in real time through mobile applications such as the URJA SEVA SANGAI App / MSPDCL Smart Meter App. These apps allow users to monitor daily consumption, receive alerts, and manage their electricity expenses more effectively.

In addition, smart meters enable easy digital recharges using payment platforms like Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay. This cashless and convenient approach eliminates the need for physical visits to payment counters and ensures an uninterrupted electricity supply through timely recharges.

Strengthening Transparency and Trust

The introduction of smart meters is a critical step toward strengthening transparency in electricity billing. With real-time consumption data, automated readings, and digital payments, consumers gain greater control and visibility over their electricity usage. This not only reduces billing disputes but also builds trust between MSPDCL and consumers.

From an operational perspective, smart meters help MSPDCL improve load management, detect faults more efficiently, and reduce losses, thereby contributing to a more stable and sustainable power distribution network.

Overall Objective of the Smart Meter Initiative

The Overall objective of the Polaris smart meter initiative is to promote transparent and accurate billing, encourage responsible energy consumption, and establish a smart, consumer-friendly power system in Manipur. By integrating advanced technology with focused consumer education, MSPDCL aims to create a power ecosystem that benefits both the utility and its consumers.

The initiative strongly supports the vision:

“Smart Meters. Smart Consumers. Smart Future.”