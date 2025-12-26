Automotive Sunroof Market 2030: The New Horizon for Luxury Cars

The global automotive sunroof market was valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for comfort features in vehicles, higher disposable incomes, and a growing preference for vehicles with sunroofs, particularly among the younger generation. Additionally, the rising sales of passenger cars, especially in emerging markets, are further boosting market growth.

One of the key trends contributing to the market expansion is the integration of smart sunroof technology. These advanced sunroofs offer features like automatic opening and closing, adjustable tinting, and integration with vehicle connectivity systems or smartphone applications. The inclusion of solar panels in some sunroofs also supports the move towards sustainability, aligning with global trends in renewable energy. Such advancements are increasing the adoption of sunroofs, particularly in electric vehicles, where they contribute to better ventilation, improved thermal comfort, and enhanced vehicle energy efficiency.

In addition to their functional benefits, automotive sunroofs have become a significant element of vehicle aesthetics, providing a sense of openness and enhancing the overall driving experience. With innovations in design, sunroof systems have become more lightweight, efficient, and better-performing, contributing to fuel efficiency and vehicle performance. As customers increasingly prioritize aesthetics, ventilation, and comfort in vehicle design, sunroofs are becoming an essential feature, particularly for Gen Z consumers. Manufacturers are also incorporating technologies such as automatic rain sensors, touch-sensitive controls, and advanced tinting capabilities to further enhance the appeal and convenience of automotive sunroofs.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific Dominance: The Asia Pacific region led the global automotive sunroof market, accounting for 43.2% of the revenue share in 2023. The demand in this region is fueled by the rising popularity of premium and luxury vehicles in countries such as China and India, along with increasing disposable incomes. Moreover, government initiatives promoting electric vehicle adoption, many of which come equipped with solar-integrated sunroofs, are contributing to the region’s market dominance. The growing trend of vehicle customization, especially among younger consumers, is further supporting the market’s growth in this region.

Glass Sunroof Dominance: The glass sunroof segment held the largest market share, accounting for 82.3% of the revenue in 2023. Glass sunroofs are favored for their aesthetic appeal, premium look, and ability to enhance the overall riding experience. The demand for glass sunroofs is especially strong among mid-size and luxury vehicle segments, driven by customer preferences for stylish and sophisticated vehicles. Furthermore, advancements in glass technology have contributed to the segment's growth, offering better performance, durability, and functionality. Electric Sunroofs: The electric sunroof segment dominated the market with a 61.7% revenue share in 2023. Electric sunroofs are gaining popularity due to their convenience, ease of use, and the ability to offer better comfort and ventilation. With features like automatic rain sensors, one-touch opening and closing, and customizable settings, electric sunroofs are enhancing the overall driving experience. This convenience and functionality are key factors driving the market growth in this segment.

Premium & Luxury Vehicles: The premium and luxury vehicle segment led the market with a 60.0% share in 2023. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-end vehicles that offer advanced features like automated systems and sunroofs. The appeal of sunroofs as a luxury feature, particularly in vehicles with sleek, stylish designs, is contributing to the expansion of this market segment.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 12.2 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 20.1 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 7.6%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the automotive sunroof market are focusing on innovation and expansion to stay competitive. Key companies in the market include Webasto Group, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Inteva Products, Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd, Magna International Inc., AISIN CORPORATION, and Wuxi Ming Fang Automobile Parts.

AISIN Corp. is known for supplying a wide range of automotive components, including sunroofs, primarily to Toyota Motor Corporation and other major OEMs. The company is focused on developing and supplying high-quality sunroof systems to enhance the comfort and aesthetics of vehicles.

is known for supplying a wide range of automotive components, including sunroofs, primarily to Toyota Motor Corporation and other major OEMs. The company is focused on developing and supplying high-quality sunroof systems to enhance the comfort and aesthetics of vehicles. Magna International Inc. is a key player in the automotive sunroof market, providing modular solutions for vehicle assembly. The company designs and manufactures innovative roof systems, including sunroofs, contributing to the development of more advanced and functional sunroof systems for both conventional and electric vehicles.

Key Players

Webasto Group

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

Inteva Products

Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd

Magna International Inc.

AISIN CORPORATION

Wuxi Ming Fang AutoMobile Parts

CIE Automotive

DONGHEE

Johnan Manufacturing Inc.

Conclusion

The global automotive sunroof market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for comfort, style, and advanced features in vehicles. With technological innovations such as smart sunroofs, solar integration, and electric sunroof systems, the market is evolving to meet the needs of modern consumers, particularly those in emerging markets and younger demographics. The Asia Pacific region will continue to be a dominant force in the market, supported by rising disposable incomes, government incentives for electric vehicles, and a strong preference for premium vehicles. As automakers focus on enhancing the driving experience and improving vehicle performance through advanced sunroof technologies, the market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with premium and luxury vehicles leading the charge.