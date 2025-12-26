TN Design & Build becomes Surrey’s go-to expert for single and double-storey extensions with in-house architectural expertise

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, 2025-12-26 — /EPR Network/ — TN Design & Build, a premium building services company based in Walton-on-Thames, has announced its specialist single and double-storey extension services, supported by its in-house architectural team. The offering is designed to give homeowners across Surrey a seamless way to extend and transform their properties, with creative design, planning expertise, and high-quality construction all under one roof.

The problem with external architects

Homeowners often face setbacks when working with external architects. While designs may look impressive, they can quickly fall short on budget, compliance, or buildability. This results in costly revisions, wasted time, and unnecessary stress.

TN Design & Build solves this by offering a complete design-and-build service. Their in-house architects and construction team work hand in hand to deliver extensions that are not only inspiring and tailored to lifestyle needs, but also achievable, compliant, and built to the highest standard.

Benefits of TN’s integrated service

By combining architectural expertise with practical building knowledge, TN Design & Build helps clients avoid common pitfalls and enjoy a stress-free experience. Key benefits include:

Budget-aligned designs – realistic plans that match financial expectations.

Planning know-how – expert guidance on permitted development and local regulations.

Future-proofing – extensions designed for long-term lifestyle and property value.

Structural and environmental insight – addressing sustainability, site challenges, and compliance.

Neighbour-friendly solutions – reducing disputes by considering privacy, boundaries, and light.

Efficiency and speed – one team handling design, planning, and build with no communication gaps.

Guaranteed quality – a premium finish backed by years of building expertise.

Serving Surrey homeowners

Whether creating extra living space with a single-storey extension or transforming an entire property with a double-storey extension, TN Design & Build’s tailored services are already in demand across Surrey, including Walton-on-Thames, Hersham, Esher, Cobham, Woking, and Weybridge.

Tom Nicholls, Managing Director of TN Design & Build, said:

“Single and double-storey extensions are some of the most effective ways to transform a home, but they can also be the most complex. Too often, we see designs created by external architects that don’t work in practice, leading to delays, cost overruns, and disappointment. By bringing architecture and building under one roof, we give our clients the confidence that their extension will be beautifully designed, fully compliant, and built on time and to budget — all while delivering the highest level of craftsmanship.”

About TN Design & Build

TN Design & Build is a premium building services company based in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey. Led by Managing Director Tom Nicholls, the company specialises in single and double-storey extensions, full home renovations, and complete house builds. Offering an end-to-end service — from in-house architectural design and planning guidance through to construction and finishing — TN Design & Build is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of workmanship and customer experience. The company serves homeowners across Surrey, including Walton-on-Thames, Hersham, Esher, Cobham, Woking, and Weybridge.

Contact:

TN Design & Build

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Tel: 01932 848 174

Email: info@tndesignandbuild.co.uk

Website: www.tndesignbuild.co.uk