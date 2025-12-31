Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Growth in Hybrid Environments

The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market was valued at USD 3.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.79 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 17.3% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing complexity of IT infrastructure management has become a critical challenge as organizations migrate to cloud-based solutions, particularly in hybrid and multicloud environments.

The growth of DCIM solutions is closely tied to the exponential rise in digital data, driven by cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Organizations across sectors—including financial services, healthcare, and IT—are expanding their data storage and processing capabilities. As data centers increase in scale and complexity, DCIM solutions offer real-time monitoring, infrastructure visibility, and comprehensive management of IT and facilities assets, ensuring uptime, scalability, and operational efficiency.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America dominated the market with over 40.0% share in 2024, driven by the rising demand for scalable data centers across industries. The U.S. market alone is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2025 to 2030.

Component Insights: The solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 77.0% in 2024.

Data Center Type: Enterprise data centers contributed the largest share, exceeding 32.0% of market revenue in 2024.

Deployment Insights: On-premises deployment led the market with a revenue share of over 52.0% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.06 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.79 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 17.3%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Modern data centers have evolved into complex facilities with interconnected servers, storage devices, cooling systems, and security layers. DCIM integrates IT and facility management, traditionally handled separately, providing a unified interface to optimize equipment performance, enhance capacity planning, and proactively prevent operational issues.

The rise of edge computing, where data is processed closer to the source, further drives DCIM adoption. Edge data centers are smaller, distributed, and require the same level of monitoring as centralized facilities. DCIM platforms enable organizations to efficiently manage multiple, geographically dispersed sites, ensuring optimal performance, power, and cooling management.

Key Market Players & Strategic Initiatives

Major players in the DCIM market include ABB, Cisco Systems, Device42, IBM, Schneider Electric, and others. Companies are focusing on expanding their customer base and leveraging strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Cisco Systems, Inc.: In June 2024, Cisco, in collaboration with NVIDIA, launched Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters to simplify deployment of generative AI applications. This solution integrates AI infrastructure management with cloud capabilities, enabling large-scale deployment across data centers, colocation facilities, and edge sites.

Schneider Electric: In March 2024, Schneider Electric partnered with NVIDIA to advance AI-driven data center solutions and digital twin technologies, creating AI data center reference designs for more efficient AI operations.

Key Companies in the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market:

ABB

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Device42, Inc.

Eaton

FNT GmbH

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Sunbird Inc.

Conclusion

The data center infrastructure management market is poised for substantial growth driven by the increasing complexity of IT environments, digital transformation, and the rise of edge computing. Adoption of DCIM solutions enables organizations to improve operational efficiency, ensure uptime, and optimize IT and facility resources.

